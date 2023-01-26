Randy Fortenbery says farmers will occasionally check with him to see if he’s changed his mind.
A grower might ask him, “You said this a month ago, do you still believe that, because I still have some wheat to sell.”
“That’s probably the most important thing I get, is feedback from the Washington Grain Commission and the producers themselves, to ensure that I’m trying to deliver something of value to them, based on their investment in the university program,” said Fortenbery. who is the Thomas B. Mick Endowed Chair in Small Grain Economics at Washington State University.
Fortenbery will present his annual economic outlook during the Spokane Ag Show and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum.
Fortenbery said he tries to present information to farmers about factors that could make the market go higher or lower.
He will focus on how the U.S. wheat crop looks, spring acreage outlook, the trade picture halfway through the marketing year and a picture of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Fortenbery’s research includes whether market volatility is accurately being measured, so that it translates to insurance premiums.
He and Haran Bulut, senior economist with National Crop Insurance Services in Overland Park, Kan., in July published study results, which examined December corn and November soybean futures contracts, in the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association.
They suggested ways volatility might be more accurately measured, Fortenbery said. A graduate student is following up on the study to look for even more improvement.
He’s working with University of Washington researchers, who are identifying biophysical risks associated with climate change, including more wildfire risk, drought or rainfall. Fortenbery’s team is helping the researchers understand economic implications.
Longer term, Fortenbery said, the next big question for farmers and ranchers will be what happens to the cost of production, particularly with “huge” price increases for fertilizer.
Continued conflict in Ukraine and significant inflation in the U.S. will continue to impact producer costs, he said.
“Even though we have (wheat) prices that are a bit higher than they have been in the last 10 years, not as high as last year but still relatively high, how much of that is being eroded by increasing costs?” he said. “That will be something to pay attention to over the next couple of production seasons.”
