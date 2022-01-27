State protocols for COVID-19 will be in place during this year's Spokane Ag Show, its director says.
The initial response was mixed, show director Melisa Paul told the Capital Press.
"Like anything else right now, there's still some emotions and people are still really divided," Paul said. "Ninety-nine percent of folks are really excited we're coming back and getting back to business, but some people still aren't comfortable. If that's the case, we completely understand...."
The state has placed COVID restrictions on large, indoor events of 1,000 ticketed or pre-registered attendees or more, Paul said.
The Spokane Ag Show is expected to stay below the 999 threshold each day, Paul said.
The show is also divided into two separate areas at the Spokane Convention Center — the showroom floor and the open session area, Paul said.
Exhibitors, staff and volunteers are not included in the count, she said.
Because of that, the show will not have to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show.
However, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's mask mandate will be effect because the convention center is a public facility. Convention center security will enforce the mask mandate, Paul said.
