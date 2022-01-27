Farmers will have even more chances to earn credits for pesticide application recertification during this year’s Spokane Ag Show.
Last year, pesticide recertification availability was a big issue for farmers, said Melisa Paul, show director.
The show has increased the number of credits available this year, with more offerings during Thursday’s show.
This season, most large courses open to the public are offered as both on-site and webinars to reach as many attendees as possible, said Amber Betts, media relations coordinator for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
“We have heard positive feedback to the increased availability of webinar and internet on-demand courses,” Betts said. “There are enough courses approved for everyone to get the credits they need.”
In addition to the recertification classes offered at the ag show, growers should check the WSDA’s Recertification Course Search page often, and reach out if there is something they are looking for that they can’t find.
“Ask your dealer rep what courses they are offering for credit and let them know there is a need,” Betts said.
