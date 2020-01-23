AMMO – WAWG’s Educational Outreach
Banner Bank
Columbia Grain Inc.
Commodity Marketing Company
CO-Energy, A Connell Oil Incorporated Company
Edward Jones
First Interstate Bank
Global Harvest Foods LTD
Great Western Malting Company
Highline Grain Growers Inc.
Inland Power & Light
L7 Trade Group
Northwest Grain Growers
Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative
Pomeroy Grain Growers
Port of Whitman County
Rain and Hail LLC, Northwest Division
Ritzville Warehouse
Shaver Transportation
State Bank Northwest
Syngenta
The Haskins Company
The McGregor Company
Tri-State Seed Company LLC
Washington Wheat Foundation
Wilbur-Ellis Company
Winston & Cashatt, Lawyers