Union Gospel Mission at the Spokane Ag Expo

Shepherd's Grain co-founder and retired farmer Fred Fleming and Danny Beard, director of strategic partnerships for Union Gospel Mission in Spokane.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press

Farmers provide food for everyone, including those who are underprivileged, poor or homeless, said Danny Beard, director of strategic partnerships at Union Gospel Mission, a nonprofit organization in Spokane.

"We will partner with the Inland Northwest to reach the poor with the love and power of the Gospel, that they might become God-dependent, contributing members in society," Beard said.

