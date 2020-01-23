A longtime Spokane agricultural trade show has a new name.
Formerly the Spokane Ag Expo and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum, the event is now the Spokane Ag Show.
The show’s genesis dates back to the 19th century. In 1887, the region’s agricultural and business community formed the Ag Bureau. It evolved into what is today the AgriBusiness Council, under Greater Spokane Inc. With a dedicated group of industry volunteers, the organization supports and promotes agriculture across the region.
The Pacific Northwest Farm Forum began in 1954 to offer professional educational seminars for farmers, ranchers and industry professionals.
Leaders of the groups combined the forum with a trade show in 1978. The Spokane Ag Expo and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum were born.
“It was madly successful,” said Melisa Paul, the Spokane Ag Show’s director.
The two entities were considered and presented as separate components, but over the years the lines blurred for visitors to the show, Paul said.
“We know from talking to show attendees, they don’t know if they’re at the ag expo or farm forum,” said Diahne Gill, farm forum program manager. “They’re there for the experience, to learn. To them, it’s the ag show. We’ve been hearing that for years.”
Paul and Gill decided it made sense to rebrand the show as part of the “Meet, Learn, Grow” theme, as a unified event providing learning opportunities for farmers and ranchers in one place.
“We’re trying to provide a community for our industry,” Paul said. “It’s the one time of year our family members get off the farm to meet with their fellow industry experts, connect with each other, gain insights, get to visit with their fellow professionals, whether that be their crop insurance guy or equipment provider, to learn about new technology.”
Providing that opportunity is work that the show’s organizers take seriously, Paul said.
In the coming years, the show will bring in new features, such as influencers like podcaster Rob Sharkey, and others who will inspire innovation, she said.
“This industry has been served a platter of uncertainty for long enough,” Paul said. “We want to provide a place for them to review the difficult information that we need to, but we also want to provide optimism.”