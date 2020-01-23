Farmers will hear from researchers during the Spokane Ag Show about a problem that’s affecting more and more growers: herbicide resistance in weeds.
Washington State University research technician Rachel Zuger will talk about the increasing problem at noon on Tuesday in Room 401B.
Zuger works with a team of Northwest researchers, including Ian Burke, WSU weed sciences professor, and Katie Dentzman, University of Idaho postdoctoral research associate, working to increase awareness of the problem.
“It’s getting to be quite a problem in our wheat production areas,” said Drew Lyon, Washington State University weed science professor. “We’re starting to lose the efficacy of some of our most-used herbicides, the ALS inhibitors and ACCase inhibitors.”
“We’re moving to a time where our herbicides are not going to be as effective as they have been in the past,” he said. “In fact, we’re there, in some regards, with some weeds.”
How far along the problem is depends on a particular weed and herbicide combination, Lyon said.
Downy brome populations in the Walla Walla area can’t be controlled with any Group 2 herbicides, leaving growers wondering what they can use, he said.
Glyphosate is beginning to lose its efficacy, so farmers in summer fallow are wondering how they’ll control Russian thistle or kochia if they have resistant plants. Prickly lettuce and horseweed, or mare’s tail, are becoming more difficult to control, Lyon said.
“We’ve tended to use just a few herbicides to control these major weeds, and we’ve used them repeatedly,” he said. “So over time, we’re developing problems, building up biotypes that we can no longer control with these herbicides.”
There’s not much relief in the pipeline coming from new herbicides, Lyon said. The last new site of action was more than 30 years ago, he said.
“We hear rumors of maybe a new one coming, but it’s at least five to 10 years out,” he said. “I just don’t think we’re going to have a lot of new things coming like maybe we’re used to.”
Lyon, Burke, Zuger and Dentzman are holding small listening sessions for farmers throughout 2020 in hopes of finding new ways to reach out to growers about the problem.
“We’ve been talking herbicide resistance for quite a while and the reality is not a whole lot has changed in the way people do things,” Lyon said.
Lyon said WSU will continue to provide new information and resources about herbicide resistance.
“It’s important we protect the products that are working now for as long as we can,” Lyon said. “When we lose them, then we’re looking at other things we need to do.”