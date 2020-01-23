It’s tough to pick the next Excellence in Agriculture Award winners.
Ask Tim Cobb. He knows.
“It can be challenging,” Cobb said. “Last year, we had four or five really good candidates. We were like, ‘Oh, please, nominate them again!’”
Tim Cobb is owner of Hatley/Cobb Farmland Management in Spokane and chairman of the award selection committee and past president of the ag show board.
The awards are an opportunity to “shine a light on those people who go above and beyond,” Cobb said.
The selection committee considers four criteria: innovation in agriculture, economic and environmental stewardship contribution to agriculture, positive impact on agriculture and industry awareness and outreach.
The winners will be announced and presented their award at the Ag Show’s opening session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Spokane Convention Center.
The award goes to a company or an individual who has made a significant contribution to agriculture in the Inland Northwest.
“It takes an awfully long time for people to see results sometimes in agriculture,” Cobb said. “We believe by recognizing people, they will continue to seek those horizons.”
The committee also considers nominees for a youth category. Cobb hopes the award will inspire the next generation to continue its involvement in the industry.
“There really is a need for us to continue to turn and support those future leaders that will find themselves in our shoes in a very short time,” Cobb said.
Last year’s award winners were Mary Palmer Sullivan, vice president of the Washington Grain Commission, and Medical Lake FFA members.