The Excellence in Agriculture award seeks to honor those who “have left agriculture better than how they found it,” the chairman says.
“We are looking for those who go above and beyond, those who truly love their craft,” said Cobb, who is chairman of the Excellence in Agriculture Committee, a Spokane Ag Show board member and partner-owner at Farmland Co. in Spokane.
Over the last year, the agriculture industry saw operating costs rise, Cobb said.
“Agriculture, as we know, is a price taker who has to deal with input costs that go up without their influence,” he said. “They have to really be nimble.”
The best leaders understand how to be the most efficient, he said.
“I believe the industry is full of folks who lead not only themselves on a daily basis, but choose also to help and in turn lead others,” he said.
Cobb and the rest of the award committee receive many nominations.
“It can truly be difficult to determine who is going to be our recipient,” he said.
Last year, the award went to Brad Hoyt, a longtime volunteer site manager and financial adviser.
Criteria for the award includes supporting the industry through one or more of the following:
• Innovation in agriculture.
• Economic or environmental stewardship contribution to agriculture.
• Positive impact on agriculture.
• Industry awareness and outreach.
Cobb’s advice to future ag leaders: keep moving.
He remembered helping his father bale hay as a kid. Part of the baler is called a plunger, he said, which tightens the bale right before the knot.
“Dad would always say, ‘Keep plugging away,’” Cobb said. “Before you know it, you have more bales than hay on the ground. When you can do that in agriculture, you truly do get somewhere.”
