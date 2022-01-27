When the Spokane Ag Show spotlights industry leaders this year, there’s a good chance it will honor someone who has persevered in the wake of COVID-19 challenges.
“We want to turn right back around and recognize individuals who continued on and who continue to continue on,” said Tim Cobb, chairman of the Excellence in Agriculture Award committee. “One of the greatest things about agriculture is we got up each day, regardless of the dangers that might have been awry, and kept moving forward. That’s who we’re looking to showcase and be part of this year.”
The selection committee considers four criteria: innovation in agriculture, economic and environmental stewardship contribution to agriculture, positive impact on agriculture and industry awareness and outreach.
The winners will be announced at the ag show’s opening session Feb. 1 at the Spokane Convention Center.
Ty Meyer, production ag manager at the Spokane Conservation District, received the award in 2021.
Inflation will affect the cost of the inputs in 2022, including fuel and fertilizer, Cobb said.
“You don’t have to go very far on the gas you just put in your car to understand that it costs more to get there,” he said.
Industry leaders will be “those who can navigate higher costs, differentiate themselves (and) continue to try to improve their products so they can bring it forward in a market that will be hopefully rewarding,” Cobb said.
It’s important to honor leaders of an industry to provide inspiration to newcomers and long-timers alike, Cobb said.
Such leaders can provide “a solid voice” and direction, he said.
“We look across our industry and know that it has a certain sense of maturity. It really does,” Cobb said. “We would do well to learn from those who have come before us.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.