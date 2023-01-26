Each year, the Spokane Ag Show's managers emphasize the importance of "Meet, Learn, Grow."
"We're really hoping to hit the mark on all of those areas, especially now that we're back for a full, in-person show without a lot of politics," said show director Melisa Paul. "Now, more than ever, we're getting back to business."
The Ag Show is Feb. 7-9 at the Spokane Convention Center.
The show is a place for the ag industry to connect and get current information about changes and technology, Paul said.
Nearly 6,000 people usually attend the show. Paul expects to see that number again.
More than 200 exhibitors are expected this year. A typical show draws about 290 exhibiting companies, with 2,500 representatives.
"It's going to be a rebuild year," Paul said.
Last year, the show followed state COVID-19 protocols for large, indoor events. There are no protocols this year, Paul said.
Exhibitors and clients have expressed a desire over the years for a space to connect in the evening hours.
The show typically closes at 5 p.m., but has adjusted its watering hole, catering areas and beverage stations to extend their hours on Tuesday and Wednesday until 6 p.m.
"They're already there, all under one roof," Paul said. "They'll have a fantastic spot to continue to network and do business over a beer or a glass of wine."
Top commodities represented at the show include wheat, barley, hay, pulses, turfgrass and cattle.
Recertification credits will be available Tuesday through Thursday, said Diahne Gill, program director for the Pacific Northwest Farm Forum.
Farmers have experienced limited resources at events in recent years due to the supply chain and COVID-19 protocols, Paul said. "We're excited to be able to provide them all the resources they're used to in February."
