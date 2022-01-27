Douglas, professor emeritus of atmospheric sciences at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., has been a speaker at the Spokane Ag Show for more than 30 years.
“For both your ranchers and farmers, weather is a very important aspect of their planning,” Douglas told the Capital Press.
Douglas doesn’t have an agricultural background, other than his undergraduate degree in biology, which included courses in crop ecology and horticulture.
“Even as an undergraduate student, I was interested in impacts of weather on plants,” he said.
The Spokane Ag Show coincides with the winter wheat crop being in the ground, in the midst of concerns about winterkill and the moisture outlook between February and June, he said.
“It’s kind of an opportune time to look at what’s going on right now and what it looks like — what’s going to go forward,” he said. “I think that’s that kind of the draw there. Having someone give a weather report is very critical at that time of year.”
Compared to short-term weather forecasts that go two weeks out at most, Douglas strives to give farmers information for spring and through to harvest.
That includes temperature and precipitation, changing El Nino or La Nina weather patterns and things they can look for on their own as the seasons progress.
“The goal is to try to give them what I would say are the best indications of how we’re headed weather-wise for the next six months,” he said.
