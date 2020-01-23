Last fall, Art Douglas had a “totally rotten” forecast.
“Probably one of the worst in my whole life,” he said.
The U.S. had a dry and warm September. Douglas predicted it would last into October.
“I had warm and dry, and it was quite cold and wet for most of the country,” said Douglas, professor emeritus of atmospheric sciences at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.
A blocking ridge of pressure in Greenland grew and moved toward Canada, forcing the jet stream south.
“Is that forecastable? The answer is no,” Douglas said. “The Atlantic has very bad correlation in forecasting. It tends to flip every other month to a completely different mode.”
Douglas said his November forecast recovered as the conditions in the Atlantic disappeared.
Does it bother him when he’s wrong?
“Of course it bothers me,” he said. “I look at the weather almost every day. Twenty-eight days out of the month, I’ve looked at the weather that day. So when I’m having a bad forecast, I’m really looking at the weather and kicking myself as to, why was it a bad forecast? How I could have avoided it.”
Douglas went back and examined other models to see what he’d done wrong.
“It popped out of nowhere,” he said. “It wasn’t visible in those last five days of September of what was going to happen in October.”
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration numerical models also did not indicate the pressure ridge.
“We know the North Atlantic is truly ill-behaved in terms of its willingness to all of a sudden create a completely different circulation in a very short amount of time,” he said.
Douglas says his temperature forecasts run about 65% correct — “I say above normal, it is above normal” — and about 55% correct for his precipitation forecasts.
Since there are three classes — above normal, normal and below normal — he has a 33% chance of being right “just by throwing darts or flipping coins.”
That 65% is double the possibility of randomly guessing, he said. The 55% is also better than 33%.
Douglas weighs about 16 meteorological indicators when making his forecasts.
“The sun is not one of them; I do not use the sun spot cycle,” he said. “There’s never been anything to prove one way or the other that it was very usable because El Niño and La Niña are probably far more important.”
Douglas will speak during the opening session of the Ag Show at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the main ballroom.
Douglas most enjoys predicting the weather for two reasons.
“I enjoy it for the people I forecast for, I enjoy working with them and knowing most of the time I’m providing a useful tool for them to make decisions,” he said.
Beyond that, “I just love weather. I just love the evolution of it. I’m fascinated by it.”
While in high school, Douglas enjoyed reading the American Meteorological Society publication Monthly Weather Review at the local library, which always summarized the previous month’s weather and why it had happened.
“This was stuff I could understand,” he said.
He planned to be a high school biology teacher. He majored in biology at the University of California, but switched to meteorology in graduate school.
His mentor, Jerome Namias, founded long-range weather forecasting, helped develop the system of passenger flight weather forecasting and studied interactions between the oceans and the atmosphere.
Namias always told Douglas, “Art, next to human nature, weather’s the hardest thing to forecast.”
“It is a challenge, and I love the challenge and excitement of making a forecast,” he said. “Most of the time, after the month has ended, I end up relatively pleased with what the decision was. And sometimes it’s a bummer.”