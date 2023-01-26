Art Douglas often hears from farmers after one of his weather forecasts, thanking him for helping them make some business decisions.
“I’ve had people quote the amount of money they were able to make on their decision,” he said.
While it makes him happy, he also prays that the rest of the forecast will be just as helpful, he said.
He’s happy they’re happy, but it’s not a perfect science, he said.
“By nature, I’m a forecaster,” he said. “But the most important thing on a forecast is, can people use it to help themselves out, to help to make decisions? On an individual, personal basis, that’s important to me.”
Douglas will offer his annual forecast during the Spokane Ag Show and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum.
Douglas delivered his first weather forecast to an agricultural audience — CattleFax — in the summer of 1977.
He retired from delivering forecasts to CattleFax in the fall of 2021.
When he gave his final talk to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association convention in August 2021, the ranchers gave him a standing ovation.
“They didn’t stop clapping — that was very touching,” he said. “Those people in that crowd have come and seen me for 10 years, 20 years, 30 years — a few of them are older than I am, 40 years.”
In addition to the Spokane Ag Show, Douglas still delivers forecasts to Gavilon Agriculture Investment Inc., a grain trading company headquartered in Omaha, Neb.
He estimates about 80% of his audience are individual farmers and ranchers, with the remaining 20% being agricultural companies using his forecasts to make business decisions.
Douglas considers 19 different components in his forecasts.
“For myself, the component that was most satisfying for me was working for the individual person and trying to help them out on making decisions,” he said.
Field Reporter, Spokane
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com
