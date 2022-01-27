Dates: Feb. 1-3, 2022
Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday
Location: Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls, Blvd., Spokane, Wash.
Tickets: $14 for adults, $8 for youths 12-18 and free for under 12. Tickets are good for all three days of the show and include admittance to trade show, main sessions, seminars, and free parking at the Arena (main front lot — W. 700 block of Boone Avenue)
Free parking: Available at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena main front lot on the W. 700 block of Boone Avenue. A free shuttle sponsored by KXLY-TV 4 will run between the lot and the convention center.
Arena parking lot hours:
• Tuesday, Feb. 1, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 3, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
To get directly to the Convention Center Complex from I-90: Take the Division Street Exit. Go north to Spokane Falls Boulevard and take a left. The Complex will be on your right. Parking lots for a fee are located in the Complex and the surrounding area.
Downtown parking: Covered parking is available at the Spokane Convention Center. The entrance to this lot is on West Spokane Falls Boulevard. Day lots and metered parking are available in the surrounding area. For a full map of day lots and metered parking, visit Parkopedia at https://en.parkopedia.com/ and enter Spokane Convention Center as the destination.
Website: www.agshow.org
Contacts: Melisa Paul, show director, 509-321-3633, agshow@greaterspokane.org or Diahne Gill, Farm Forum program manager, 509-321-3615, dgill@greaterspokane.org
2022 Show Hours
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Ag Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Farm Forum Opening Session: 9-11 a.m. Convention Center Ballrooms
• Regional Weather Forecast: Presented by Art Douglas, professor emeritus at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.
• Excellence in Agriculture Award: Presented by the Spokane Ag Show.
Farm Forum Seminars: Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m.
”Watering Hole” Beer and Wine Garden: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Ag Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Farm Forum Main Session: 9-10:30 a.m. Convention Center Ballrooms.
• Agriculture Economic Forecast: Randy Fortenbery, agricultural economics professor and Thomas B. Mick Endowed Chair, Washington State University.
Farm Forum Seminars: 10:30 a.m., Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m.
”Watering Hole” Beer and Wine Garden: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Ag Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Farm Forum Seminars: 10:30 a.m., Noon, 1:30 p.m.
FFA Program: 9-11 a.m. Leslie Druffel and Rainey McKeirnan, The McGregor Company.
Career Fair: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
”Watering Hole” Beer and Wine Garden: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
By the Numbers
5,500: Approximate number of visitors each year to the Spokane Ag Show.
2,500: Approximate number of representatives available from those companies.
40: Approximate number of seminars planned for this year.
1954: Year of the first Pacific Northwest Farm Forum.
1978: Year the Spokane Ag Expo and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum debuted.
2020: Year the Spokane Ag Show was adopted as the official name.
Where to stay
Discount rates are available. Call the hotels directly and mention the Spokane Ag Show.
• Doubletree by Hilton City Center, 322 N. Spokane Falls Ct., call 509-744-2327 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
• The Davenport Grand Autograph Collection, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., call 800-918-9344
Spokane Ag Show is a 501c(6) organization and a program of Greater Spokane Inc., the Spokane region’s business development organization.