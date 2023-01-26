The Spokane Ag Show puts agriculture in the forefront, its board chairman says.
“We’ve had a huge problem in the ag world here lately, just getting people to understand exactly where their food comes from, how it’s raised and what kind of care a farmer actually puts into the crop,” said Chris Clausen, chairman of the board this year. “It’s incredibly important to get that in front of the general public ... so they have an understanding of the blood, sweat, tears and hours that are put into agriculture.”
It also helps bring in fresh new ideas and products to growers each year, Clausen said
Clausen is a salesman with Wilbur-Ellis Co., offering fertilizer and chemical recommendations.
He also farms with his brother on 1,300 acres. They raise winter and spring wheat, chickpeas, lentils and hope to add canola.
Clausen grew up on a farm north of Rosalia, Wash.
Clausen has been on the board five years. A former board member approached him about joining.
“They were trying to get some younger, ag-related people, get some new blood in there,” Clausen said.
Clausen’s main goal this year is to continue recovery of the ag show following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year we had a lot of struggles with the mandates and state allowances for sizes,” he said.
There are no such requirements this year.
“We just want to get it back to where it was before — a regional gathering for all like-minded farmers,” he said.
Clausen welcomes farmers or ag-related business representatives interested in getting involved in the show.
“We want to grow the ag show and make it even more of an event every year,” he said. “Anybody that wants to bring new, energetic thought is always welcome.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com