Ag professionals will discuss a wide range of agricultural careers with FFA members during the Spokane Ag Show.
The "Farming is More Than Dirty Boots" panel discussion will be the morning of Feb. 9.
Panelists are:
• John Bartels, commercial team lead and senior vice president, Columbia Bank.
• Lloyd Campbell, director of wholesale, Skagit Farmers Supply.
• Tim Cobb, partner and owner, farm manager and broker, Farmland Co.
• Mary Palmer Sullivan, vice president, Washington Grain Commission.
The panelists will demonstrate to members the various types of possible jobs within agriculture and the food system.
"Over the years, we have found great success in working with the younger generation in agriculture," said Cobb, also a board member for the show and chairman of the Excellence in Agriculture award committee.
"We're essentially working to create a first connection, not necessarily a long-term connection — but it might end up being that, you never know," Cobb said. "And strengthen the connection that they have with agriculture."
Before FFA members can pick up their free hat or sticker from Cobb's booth, he asks them questions about potential careers: What is a farm manager or consultant? What does an appraiser do?
Asked if there's a message for FFA members' parents, Cobb said. "Our intent is to help give a bigger view of the industry....
"The key to education for our youth is to show them several options that might spark something that they might be interested in," he said. "We are here to support the youth, to get them excited about agriculture. We're here to get them moving in a direction."
Sullivan said the panel members are leaders in the region.
"There's a lot of facets to the industry, whether you're talking about on the farm, getting your hands dirty, to development – it could be research, marketing, technology," she said. "There's so many different facets that people don't think about."
"There's a shortage of young agricultural lenders coming up through the system," said Bartels, the banker. "It's important to make sure that we educate (FFA members) that's there's opportunities in banking that would still involve agriculture."
Campbell brings experience from a 40-year career in agriculture to the panel.
"It's truly the future," Campbell said of the students. "Things continue to change. When I started, we manually did things and today I'm putting in automation and robots. It's a changing world, and we need people who can continue to innovate."
"Even if the opportunity is not there on the farm or in production agriculture, there are thousand of opportunities inside of the food system somewhere that will benefit from the way these young people have been raised," Cobb said. "You don't have to go too far."
Typically, 800 to 1,000 FFA students from around the region attend the ag show.
