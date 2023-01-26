FFA speakers

Presentations during the FFA session of the Spokane Ag Show always draw a large crowd.

 Spokane Ag Show

Ag professionals will discuss a wide range of agricultural careers with FFA members during the Spokane Ag Show.

The "Farming is More Than Dirty Boots" panel discussion will be the morning of Feb. 9.

