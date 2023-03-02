CLAYTON, Wash. — Dennis Urbat and his son, Blaine, grow a variety of crops on their 2,700-acre farm north of Spokane near Clayton, Wash.
Dennis was born on the farm. His parents purchased it as a working dairy farm in November of 1952, and he was born a month later.
“It was a 160-acre farm and they continued to operate the dairy until 1977. I started milking cows at 9 years old, getting up at 5 o’clock in the morning and milking before school and again in the evening after school — and doing chores,” Dennis said.
After he finished high school he worked for Swanson Hay Co. in Mead, Wash. They purchased hay throughout the Columbia Basin and Pacific Northwest to sell to dairies and feed yards, hauled freight and lumber, and ran about 20 trucks.
“I did that for 9 years, learned about trucking and mechanic work. In 1989, I took over my parents’ farm, and in 1990 got married,” Dennis said.
It was still just 160 acres, but he picked up leases and expanded the operation to 600 acres. He continued to pick up more ground and farmed about 1,700 acres for 29 years.
“Then a neighbor I went to school with subdivided his home place and I picked up 1,000 acres of his leases,” he said. “My son Blaine and I have been farming together for 26 years — from the time he was able to start driving tractors, at age seven. He will hopefully take over everything I’m doing and I will continue to help him — like my father did for me.”
They own 550 acres and lease the rest.
“When I started, I was mainly growing alfalfa, barley and oats, then added timothy hay and grain,” he said. “I grew a lot of oats for 32 years and bagged some to sell directly to private customers and feed stores.”
In the early 1990s he raised canola for 5 years and 10 years ago started growing sunflower seeds for the bird-food market.
“A local market, Global Harvest Foods, purchases my sunflower seeds, hard red wheat and some oats and barley,” Dennis said. “They have been a great business partner since the time I started farming in 1990. At that time they were a small local operation, then expanded and became Global Harvest, which is nationwide.”
There is strong demand for bird seed.
“Farmers here only grow about 2,000 acres of sunflowers, but could easily grow 7,000 acres to supply Global Harvest’s needs,” he said. “I try to grow about 250 to 350 acres per year. Yield is about 2,000 pounds per acre.”
The sunflowers are a niche market and profitable compared to some cereal crops.
“Sunflowers have become a great rotational crop for me, along with the canola, which I started growing again the past three years. Today there are better varieties and there’s now a local canola plant,” he said, referring to Viterra Oilseed Processing in Warden, Wash. It is the largest commercial-scale canola processing facility in the Pacific Northwest.
“This oil-press plant will take all the canola we can grow,” he said. “They bring in canola from North Dakota, Montana and Canada and press 900 tons per day, seven days a week.”
Dennis and Blaine export a lot of their alfalfa and timothy hay.
“We started exporting hay 22 years ago, and it has been more profitable than selling hay locally, though we still sell to the local market as well,” Dennis said. “We put up about 2,000 tons of hay per year, plus 10,000 to 15,000 small straw bales.”
Dennis was the first farmer in his area to buy a precision row-crop planter, which he bought for planting sunflowers.
“I tried planting those with a conventional drill the first two years and it worked, but I wanted a better way to get precision placement of the seeds,” he said. “This enabled us to save money on seed costs and improve yield, and we’ve been doing that with sunflowers and canola, which has helped a lot.”
The sunflowers at this point may be the most profitable crop in this area, he said.
“They have not let me down, even during the drought,” Dennis said. “I did some custom planting for other farmers, with sunflowers and canola.
“We continue to try to expand our operation but struggle with landlords selling farm ground for housing developments. We can’t compete with that market.”
