NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Galen Lee is raising a variety of crops on the Idaho farm his great-grandparents homesteaded between New Plymouth and Fruitland.
“They took most of the ground out of sagebrush, and we are still farming some of that same land today,” he said.
The farm is now called Sunnyside Farm LLC.
“I grew up on the farm, went to college after high school, and worked on the farm during summers, school vacations and breaks,” he said. “Then I lived and worked in the Midwest for three years. My dad said that if I wanted to farm I should work for someone else for a few years and come back to the farm if and when I wanted to come back.”
That was good advice, he said. “I came back in 1991 to farm full-time. I farm in partnership with my parents — Art and Freda Lee.”
Current crop management and rotations include sugar beets, peppermint for oil and asparagus as a fresh crop in the spring.
“We also have a beef herd of about 70 head and raise hay, grain and corn. Up until last year we had a small dairy my family had operated for a long time, but we sold the milk cows last year. We still raise some feed for neighboring dairies,” he said.
Having a variety of crops helps spread the risk caused by market fluctuations.
“With sugar beets, we are members of a co-op and have the privilege and obligation to raise a certain number of acres each year,” he said. “The mint is contracted with certain buyers that we’ve sold to for several years, and we keep that acreage about the same from year to year.”
Southwestern Idaho is a great place to farm because of the variety of crops that can be grown. The region has a good climate, good soil and water.
“Someone commented several years ago that there are probably at least 40 different crops that you can raise in this area, and that’s if you consider seed as just one crop; there are obviously a lot of different seed crops,” he said.
“With the exception of things like rice, cranberries and bananas, we could probably raise just about anything,” Galen said.
He has excellent hired help, and they take care of things when he is gone.
“I am on a lot of boards and involved in many things because I believe in that aspect of agriculture,” he said. “The comment has been made that ‘If you are not at the table, you are going to be on the menu!’
“We need to promote our industry,” he said.
For instance, he spent the last week of January in Washington, D.C., at the annual American Sugar Beet Growers Association meeting and board meeting.
He is also on the Nyssa/Nampa Sugar Beet Growers board, and is currently president. “I am also on Amalgamated Sugar’s grower board, as well as the Idaho Farm Bureau’s state board of directors.”
He’s been active in Farm Bureau on the county, district and state level for several years.
He was also president of the American Sugar Beet Growers Association and is currently on the Idaho Mint Growers Association Board of Directors.
“It takes time and effort. You have to want to do it and be able to do it,” Galen said. “Many people have the talent and abilities but can’t be away from their farm that much. I’m very fortunate to be able to do that.”
He appreciates his family that came before him and paved the way.
“What they’ve done has allowed me to do what I can do. The hard work they put into this place has made a big difference,” Galen said. “I don’t think I could have farmed 100 years ago; it’s very different now.”
