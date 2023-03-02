AMITY, Ore. — It’s a miracle that the Ruddenklaus found each other. Helle was a Danish immigrant who grew up on her family’s Dayton, Ore., farm. Bruce was raised on his family’s New Zealand farm.
But love and luck find a way. During her agricultural studies at Oregon State University, Helle joined a study abroad program in New Zealand. Her host appointed Bruce as her farm guide, and the rest is romance history.
Thirty-some years later, the two sip coffee in their Amity-area farmhouse and talk about farming 1,000 acres they’ve planted to grass seed, hazelnuts and other seed and row crops.
Farm kids from birth, the couple didn’t start from zero: Helle’s family, the Goddiks, have farmed in the Dayton area since she was 15 and continue to grow seed crops on a spread at the confluence of the Yamhill and Willamette rivers. Bruce’s grandparents, father and uncle had also farmed seed crops in New Zealand. At 23, the couple had a choice to make: New Zealand, or Oregon.
“We knew we were going to farm. We just didn’t know where,” Bruce said. “But eventually it was easier for me to make the break. We wanted to stay close to Helle’s family.”
When they started their own farm, they were unprepared, they said.
“The gravity hadn’t sunk in,” Bruce said, adding he was thankful that they both had supportive parents. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”
What followed were three children and some tough years. Slowly the Ruddenklaus established a farm of about 350 acres, which they own, adding more than 600 leased acres. For the first few years, they both worked at outside jobs to pay the bills — Helle at OSU, and Bruce at trucking, all while farming full-time.
“It took a long time before I felt confident that we would not go broke,” Helle said.
Like any farmer looking to succeed, the couple looked for ways to work better, not harder. Eventually, they landed on no-till farming, borrowing equipment to try the now-common practice of rotating crops without working the ground.
Although perennial grass seed — which makes up about half their production — requires plowing only every two or three years – the rest of their seed and row crops are rotated without plowing.
Outside their farmhouse window, Bruce points to a field with cut-back perennial rye grass covered in straw. In about a month, with a seed drill, peas or radish will be planted on top of the grass for a few years, then the greens chopped and left after the seed is harvested.
The land may have to be worked before replanting the grass seed, to create a fine, firm seed bed. But not always. About three-quarters of the rotational crops are planted without tilling, Helle estimated.
The choice to forgo tilling has been a boon for the Ruddenklau farm, both for the pocketbook and for the soil. Less expense for labor, reduced fuel costs, better soil health, and earlier spring planting and yields all are attributed to no-till management, the Ruddenklaus say.
No-till farming still requires additives: Their low pH valley soils still require lime, and they fertilize and spray weeds as needed, with special attention to protecting pollinators. While half the farm is in grass seed, the other half is in other seed crops including peas, radish, clover, meadowfoam and green beans.
In years past, when straw and feed markets are good, the Ruddenklaus have baled and sold their crop straw for feed but the process may impact soil health, so they rarely do it.
Now in their 50s, the couple and their teen son have operated through the pandemic without any outside help beyond spot sprayers and the occasional trucking help. Despite the highs and lows of the market and weather, the farm remains on solid ground.
“We’ve been fortunate and extremely blessed. It never gets boring,” said Helle.
In addition to other activities to support Oregon farms, in February Bruce, an Oregon Ryegrass Commissioner, and Helle, a member of the Tall Fescue Commission, represented Oregon Forage Seed at the recent National Cattlemen’s Beef Association convention in New Orleans.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.