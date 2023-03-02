Helle and Bruce Ruddenklau

Helle and Bruce Ruddenklau traveled halfway across the world to find each other, and establish a farm near Amity, Ore.

 Gail Oberst/For the Capital Press

AMITY, Ore. — It’s a miracle that the Ruddenklaus found each other. Helle was a Danish immigrant who grew up on her family’s Dayton, Ore., farm. Bruce was raised on his family’s New Zealand farm.

But love and luck find a way. During her agricultural studies at Oregon State University, Helle joined a study abroad program in New Zealand. Her host appointed Bruce as her farm guide, and the rest is romance history.

