Nikki Ausschnitt and Steve Krieg

Nikki Ausschnitt and Steve Krieg raise 10 acres of crops and can the produce.

 Petit Teton farm

YORKVILLE, Calif. — Nikki Ausschnitt says her decision to switch from working as an artist in New York City to farming in Northern California was a philosophical and political choice.

“When my paintings became progressively darker and darker in response to the human created climate disasters I decided I had to switch to something more proactive and real,” she said. “And I couldn’t think of anything more real than digging in the dirt and creating food.”

