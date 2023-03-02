Doug Parkinson’s family started raising potatoes in 1983 in the St. Anthony area of southeastern Idaho. But it was in growing seed potatoes that the farm made a name for itself.
“After we started raising seed potatoes we found there was a great need to provide clean seed to growers. In 1994 we bought a farm near Ellis, Idaho, in Custer County,” he said.
This is an isolated area, far from other farms. Doug managed the new farm and then took it over after his father passed away in 1996 in an airplane accident.
“In 1996, we built a greenhouse and started propagating our own mini tubers. In 2004 we built a second greenhouse and in 2011 built 11 more. We grow about 30,000 pounds of mini tubers every year,” Doug said.
“The tissue culture plantlets come from the University of Idaho, out of a sterile lab, in a petri dish. We do that in an effort to minimize the risk of bringing disease from other farms.” he explains.
“We’ve probably grown 75 different potato varieties, but today we only grow about 13,” he said. “I sell seed to farms from Ashton to Grace to Burley; all our seed goes to growers who are increasing their seed potato crop.”
The Parkinson Foundation Seed Farm grows wheat for two years and potatoes for one year, in rotation.
“We grow about 1,500 acres of wheat and 500 acres of seed potatoes,” he said.
The seed potatoes are planted mid-April and then cultivated, and watered all summer with center pivots.
“We get about two-thirds of our water from ditches and canals from the Salmon River, Morse Creek and Sulfur Creek. About one-third of our water is pumped from deep wells,” he said.
On a dry year the surface water gets short.
“We have one location where we run out of water by the end of July. It’s OK for raising wheat because we are done irrigating it by about the 24th of July,” Doug said.
“We put about 120 units of nitrogen on the potatoes, and about 250 units of phosphate, 300 units of potash and 150 units of sulfur, plus micronutrients,” he said. “We supplement with calcium at tuber initiation to help keep the skins healthy. We use a lot of natural bio products to help release some of the soil nutrients.”
Most of these items are “spoon fed” to the fields all summer through the pivot irrigation. Much of this technology has come about in recent years.
“It’s a lot different than when I started, 30 years ago!” Doug said, referring to the use of GPS and auto-steer tractors that drive themselves.
“When the potatoes are ready at the end of August we shred the vines off and use herbicide that helps the skins set, and let them sit for three weeks. If you don’t do that, the skins peel off when you harvest them,” he explained.
About Sept. 20 the harvest begins.
“On a good day we can dig about 90 to 100 10-wheeler loads of spuds each day,” Doug said. They go into storage on the farm, where they are kept at 45 degrees for about 2½ to 3 weeks while they go through what is called a sweat.
“About the second week in November we start cooling them to 37 degrees and hold them at that temperature until they are shipped in the spring.”
If they are kept at that temperature they don’t break dormancy and try to grow, he said.
“That allows us to store them longer without gasing them. You can’t gas seed potatoes, so we just keep them cold,” Doug said. The storage area is ventilated, with fans running 12 hours a day. They circulate 100,000 cubic feet of air per minute.
“We blow cold air through them all winter because they generate a lot of heat,” he explained.
“We raise about 200 semi loads every year, plus 180 semi loads of wheat,” he said.
The wheat is hauled to Lewiston, where it goes onto barges on the Columbia River and shipped to Portland for export to other countries.
Keeping seed potatoes free of disease is always a challenge, so this is why the Parkinson Foundation Seed Farm is significantly distanced from other potato fields that could negatively impact plant health.
“We practice the same method of isolation within our own operation — by keeping earlier seed generations separated from later generations on one of our three farm locations,” Doug said.
