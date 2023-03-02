Doug Parkinson’s family started raising potatoes in 1983 in the St. Anthony area of southeastern Idaho. But it was in growing seed potatoes that the farm made a name for itself.

“After we started raising seed potatoes we found there was a great need to provide clean seed to growers. In 1994 we bought a farm near Ellis, Idaho, in Custer County,” he said.

