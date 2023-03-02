All numbers are for 2022
All wheat production
Idaho: 93.5 million bushels
Oregon: 48.9 million bushels
Washington: 144.0 million bushels
U.S.: 1.6 billion bushels
All wheat yield per acre
Idaho: 86.8 bushels
Oregon: 68.0 bushels
Washington: 63.4 bushels
U.S.: 46.5 bushels
Winter wheat production
Idaho: 63. 9 million bushels
Oregon: 48.9 million bushels
Washington: 122.4 million bushels
U.S.: 1.1 billion bushels
Winter yield per acre
Idaho: 90.0 bushels
Oregon: 68.0 bushels
Washington: 68.0 bushels
U.S.: 47.0 bushels
Spring wheat production
Idaho: 29.1 million bushels
Washington: 21.6 million bushels
U.S.: 482.2 million bushels
Spring wheat yield per acre
Idaho: 81.0 bushels
Washington: 46.0 bushels
U.S.: 46.2 bushels
Durum wheat production
Idaho: 455,000 bushels
U.S.: 64.0 million bushels
Durum wheat yield per acre
Idaho: 65.0 bushels
U.S.: 40.5 bushels
Barley production
Idaho: 59.9 million bushels
Oregon: 1.0 million bushels
Washington: 5.0 million bushels
U.S.: 174.3 million bushels
Barley yield per acre
Idaho: 111.0 bushels
Oregon: 55.0 bushels
Washington: 84.0 bushels
U.S.: 71.7 bushels
Oats production
Idaho: 1.0 million bushels
Oregon: 840,000 bushels
U.S.: 57.7 million bushels
Oats yield per acre
Idaho: 64.0 bushels
Oregon: 105.0 bushels
U.S.: 64.8 bushels
Grain corn production
Idaho: 23.8 million bushels
Oregon: 10.7 million bushels
Washington: 16.5 million bushels
U.S.: 13.7 billion bushels
Grain corn yield per acre
Idaho: 216.0 bushels
Oregon: 237.0 bushels
Washington: 220.0 bushels
U.S.: 173.3 bushels
Corn for silage production
Idaho: 6.1 million tons
Oregon: 812,000 tons
Washington: 1.4 million tons
U.S.: 128.6 million tons
Corn for silage yield per acre
Idaho: 29.0 tons
Oregon: 28.0 tons
Washington: 25.0 tons
U.S.: 18.7 tons
All hay production
Idaho: 5.3 million tons
Oregon: 2.6 million tons
Washington: 2.8 million tons
U.S.: 112.8 million tons
All hay yield per acre
Idaho: 3.8 tons
Oregon: 3.2 tons
Washington: 4.3 tons
U.S.: 2.3 tons
Alfalfa hay production
Idaho: 4.6 million tons
Oregon: 1.5 million tons
Washington: 1.9 million tons
U.S.: 47.9 million tons
Alfalfa hay yield per acre
Idaho: 4.3 tons
Oregon: 4.4 tons
Washington: 5.2 tons
U.S.: 3.2 tons
Other hay production
Idaho: 770,000 tons
Oregon: 1.1 million tons
Washington: 899,000 tons
U.S.: 64.8 million tons
Other hay yield per acre
Idaho: 2.2 tons
Oregon: 2.3 tons
Washington: 3.1 tons
U.S.: 1.9 tons
Potato production
Idaho: 120.7 million cwt
Oregon: 24.9 million cwt
Washington: 90.4 million cwt
U.S.: 392.2 million cwt
Potato yield per acre
Idaho: 410.0 cwt
Oregon: 580.0 cwt
Washington: 585.0 cwt
U.S.: 438.0 cwt
Canola production
Washington: 224.4 million pounds
U.S.: 3.8 billion pounds
Canola yield per acre
Washington: 1,700 pounds
U.S.: 1,762 pounds
Safflower production
Idaho: 14.1 million pounds
U.S.: 164.0 million pounds
Safflower yield per acre
Idaho: 600.0 pounds
U.S.: 1,213.0 pounds
Sugar beet production
Idaho: 6.5 million tons
Oregon: 268,000 tons
Washington: 88,000 tons
U.S.: 32.5 million tons
Sugar beet yield per acre
Idaho: 38.1 tons
Oregon: 33.9 tons
Washington: 44.1 tons
U.S.: 28.6 tons
Peppermint oil production
Idaho: 1.4 million pounds
Oregon: 1.0 million pounds
Washington: 833,000 pounds
U.S.: 3.3 million pounds
Peppermint oil yield per acre
Idaho: 105.0 pounds
Oregon: 91.0 pounds
Washington: 119.0 pounds
U.S.: 99.0 pounds
Spearmint oil production
Idaho: 119,000 pounds
Oregon: 360,000 pounds
Washington: 1.1 million pounds
U.S.: 1.6 million pounds
Spearmint oil yield per acre
Idaho: 132.0 pounds
Oregon: 116.0 pounds
Washington: 137.0 pounds
U.S.: 120.0 pounds
Dry edible bean production
Idaho: 1.1 million cwt
Washington: 699,000 cwt
U.S.: 25.8 million cwt
Lentil production
Idaho: 80,000 cwt
Washington: 387,000 cwt
U.S.: 5.5 million cwt
Lentil yield per acre
Idaho: 5.7 cwt
Washington: 9.0 cwt
U.S.: 9.1 cwt
Hop production
Idaho: 16.1 million pounds
Oregon: 13.4 million pounds
Washington: 71.8 million pounds
U.S.: 101.3 million pounds
Hop yield per acre
Idaho: 1,734 pounds
Oregon: 1,728 pounds
Washington: 1,679 pounds
U.S.: 1,694 pounds
Dry edible pea production
Idaho: 456,000 cwt
Washington: 1.6 million cwt
U.S.: 15.1 million cwt
Dry edible pea yield per acre
Idaho: 1,690 pounds
Washington: 2,100 pounds
U.S.: 1,751 pounds
Small chickpea production
Idaho: 180,000 cwt
Washington: 399, 000 cwt
U.S.: 1.1 million cwt
Small chickpea yield per acre
Idaho: 1,260 pounds
Washington: 1,670 pounds
U.S.: 1,362 pounds
Large chickpea production
Idaho: 603,000 cwt
Washington: 865,000 cwt
U.S.: 2.6 million cwt
Small chickpea yield per acre
Idaho: 1,320 pounds
Washington: 1,330 pounds
U.S.: 983 pounds
Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service
