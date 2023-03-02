Grass seed
2021 preliminary numbers
• Annual ryegrass
Harvested acres: 117,740
Yield: 2,020 pounds per acre
Production: 237.8 million pounds
Price: $44.00 per cwt
Sales: $104.6 million
• Perennial ryegrass
Harvested acres: 66,770
Yield: 1,481 pounds per acre
Production: 98.9 million pounds
Price: $143.00 per cwt
Sales: $141.5 million
• Tall fescue
Harvested acres: 152,150
Yield: 1,400 pounds per acre
Production: 213.0 million pounds
Price: $132.00 per cwt
Sales: $281.2 million
• Kentucky bluegrass
Harvested acres: 22,390
Yield: 925 pounds per acre
Production: 20.7 million pounds
Price: $184.00 per cwt
Sales: $38.1 million
• Rough bluegrass
Harvested acres: 1,170
Yield: 1,242 pounds per acre
Production: 1.1 million pounds
Price: $225.00 per cwt
Sales: $2.8 million
• Orchardgrass
Harvested acres: 10,320
Yield: 695 pounds per acre
Production: 7.2 million pounds
Price: $155.00 per cwt
Sales: $11.1 million
• Chewings fescue
Harvested acres: 11,430
Yield: 1,243 pounds per acre
Production: 14.2 million pounds
Price: $150.00 per cwt
Sales: $21.3 million
• Red fescue
Harvested acres: 12,070
Yield: 1,025 pounds per acre
Production: 12.4 million pounds
Price: $170.00 per cwt
Sales: $21.0 million
• Hard fescue
Harvested acres: 3,300
Yield: 1,185 pounds per acre
Production: 3.9 million pounds
Price: $200.00 per cwt
Sales: $7.8 million
• Colonial bentgrass
Harvested acres: 1,870
Yield: 557 pounds per acre
Production: 1.0 million pounds
Price: $410.00 per cwt
Sales: $4.3 million
• Creeping bentgrass
Harvested acres: 3,140
Yield: 427 pounds per acre
Production: 1.3 million pounds
Price: $406.00 per cwt
Sales: $5.4 million
• Total grass
Harvested acres: 402,350
Production: 611.7 million pounds
Sales: $639.2 million
Legume seed
2021 preliminary numbers
• Alfalfa
Harvested acres: 2,020
Yield: 501 pounds per acre
Production: 1.0 million pounds
Price: $240.00 per cwt
Sales: $4.4 million
• Red clover
Harvested acres: 13,270
Yield: 622 pounds per acre
Production: 8.3 million pounds
Price: $206.00 per cwt
Sales: $17.0 million
• Crimson clover
Harvested acres: 7,970
Yield: 907 pounds per acre
Production: 7.2 million pounds
Price: $126.00 per cwt
Sales: $9.1 million
• Common vetch
Harvested acres: 470
Yield: 1,368 pounds per acre
Production: 643,000 pounds
Price: $60.00 per cwt
Sales: $386,000
• Hairy vetch
Harvested acres: 870
Yield: 1,056 pounds per acre
Production: 643,000 pounds
Price: $130.00 per cwt
Sales: $735,000
• White clover
Harvested acres: 12,560
Yield: 351 pounds per acre
Production: 4.4 million pounds
Price: $277.00 per cwt
Sales: $12.2 million
• Arrowleaf clover
Harvested acres: 400
Yield: 1,090 pounds per acre
Production: 436,000 pounds
Price: $104.00 per cwt
Sales: $453,000
• Total legumes
Harvested acres: 37,560
Production: 22.6 million pounds
Sales: $42.3 million
Data collected and compiled by Oregon State University.
