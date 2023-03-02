Julie Sheen

Julie Sheen of Giving Ground Seeds specializes in harvesting seeds from unusual heirloom vegetables, herbs and flowers she grows in southeastern Idaho.

FORT HALL, Idaho — Envisioning an organic farm that would help farmers and gardeners “get growing,” Julie Sheen and Tyler Pratt launched Giving Ground Seeds near Fort Hall in southeastern Idaho.

To supply their national and international customers, they sell more than 100 varieties of seeds they have harvested from unusual and heirloom flowers, vegetables, and herbs they grow on their 3-acre farm. They also raise and sell garlic and shallots.

