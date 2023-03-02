SILVERTON, Ore. — As he considered retirement, Bill Schiedler, founder of Gardenripe Produce in Silverton, Ore., hated the thought of closing the business he’d nurtured for 23 years.
The answer came unexpectedly in the form of Melissa Pylipow, one of many participants in the program known as World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms, or WWOOF. In it, farmers open their land to people who travel from all over the country to provide labor in exchange for food, accommodations and experience.
Pylipow arrived at the farm five years ago.
“WWOOFing provided me a neat schedule,” she said. “I worked from 8 to noon and had the rest of my day and weekends off so I was able to take a part-time job and save a lot of money.”
Her third year, Pylipow rented a small plot of ground from Schiedler to grow flowers, but decided she preferred growing vegetables.
“When she said that, the light bulb went on,” Schiedler said. “I didn’t want the business just to die; it’s a big part of Silverton Farmers Market with quite a loyal clientele and I’d been hoping to transfer it to someone who could take advantage of that.”
Gardenripe has been refined by trial, error and lots of hard work, he said.
Shortly after he started Gardenripe, Schiedler added a Community Supported Agriculture program, known as a CSA, in which customers subscribe to a weekly box of farm-fresh produce, a concept in its infancy at the time.
They also took their wares to farmers markets in three counties but couldn’t build the type of loyal clientele they enjoyed in Silverton. As the CSA numbers grew, Schiedler found himself having to hire several full-time employees to meet the demand.
In the last few years, he closed the CSA and decided to sell only at the local farmers market and restaurants.
“That’s when we went from full-time paid employees to using WWOOFers,” Schiedler said. “I like to have two or three here but in summer we’ve had up to eight, which gets a bit hectic.
“It tests your managerial skills far more than your gardening skills because you’re constantly prepping the next project for whoever’s finishing something in order to have a productive day,” Schiedler said. “You also have to realize that they’re not experienced and many of them know nothing about farming, but that’s OK.”
Last year Schiedler and Pylipow built new WWOOF quarters with yurts, a separate kitchen, shower house and outhouse.
“Sometimes I have to pinch myself to think I just started here as a WWOOFer and now I’m hosting them,” Pylipow said. “I’m nearly booked through August right now.”
In addition to the produce, Pylipow will keep growing flowers and increase her business extracting herb oils for products such as her popular lotion bar.
With the business in good hands, Schiedler can finally address the forested areas of his property that was badly damaged by an ice storm two years ago.
“At least 75% of the trees have the tops broken out or actually tipped over and the Himalayan blackberries are 10 feet tall,” Schiedler said. “It’s going to be a tremendous amount of work and most of it is just going to be firewood.
“That whole block needs to be reforested,” Schiedler said. “These trees were planted 50 years ago and that’s a lot of lost years of timber growth.”
