Bill Schiedler, left, and Melissa Pylipow

Bill Schiedler, left, and Melissa Pylipow in one of the many greenhouses at Gardenripe Produce, Silverton, Ore. Pylipow is taking over the business as Schiedler retires.

 Brenna Wiegand/For the Capital Press

SILVERTON, Ore. — As he considered retirement, Bill Schiedler, founder of Gardenripe Produce in Silverton, Ore., hated the thought of closing the business he’d nurtured for 23 years.

The answer came unexpectedly in the form of Melissa Pylipow, one of many participants in the program known as World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms, or WWOOF. In it, farmers open their land to people who travel from all over the country to provide labor in exchange for food, accommodations and experience.

