SPOKANE, Wash. — David Gady farms with his father and brother near Spokane, Wash.
“My brother and I are fourth-generation Washington farmers,” David said. “On my mom’s side, our great-grandfather started farming near Warden, Wash. In our current location near Rockford, our mom and dad — Larry and Betty — have been here since 1961 when they got married.
In the late 1960s they started raising bluegrass seed (lawn seed), David said.
He and his brother, Dwayne, continued to be involved in the farm after college.
At first the grass seed was sent to a processor for cleaning and processing.
“In the mid-1980s, Dwayne and I acquired our own land. We all work together, on our separate places — and we’ve always raised bluegrass.”
In 1993 the family put in a seed mill to clean their grass seed and bag it.
“Having our own mill gave us more control over our product and vertically integrated us. We market our own seed, and when we first put in the mill we shipped the Kentucky bluegrass to the Midwest and east of the Mississippi,” he said.
As times have changed, however, more of their seed has been going to Oregon’s Willamette Valley where other grass seed such as ryegrass and fescues are grown.
The seed is blended and shipped east. Instead of separate products, the demand now is for mixed products, he said.
“We sell our seed to whoever is buying. We ship to packagers and some of the big name companies like Barenbrug, Scotts, etc.,” David said. “Sometimes we ship straight to those people; sometimes we use brokers and don’t always know where it is going. We also do retail sales in small quantities to landscapers and other businesses.
“Every year is different in terms of who we sell to, and how much,” David said.
The seed mill is certified. For certified seed there are certain rules to be followed, to keep the seed pure, he said.
“We raise Kentucky bluegrass seed and nothing else. Over the years we’ve grown it for different companies, and have grown everything from foundation registered certified seed to common seed,” he said. “By today’s standards, we are a small farm, but have enough to keep us going as a family farm.”
He and his brother also run about 30 beef cows. The tailings — after the seed cleaning — makes good feed for the cattle.
“We feed it out in the pasture and cattle bed on it as well as eating it,” David said. “In winter, those bedding piles are about 100 degrees, and the cows lie on them. This keeps them warm and they don’t have to eat as much feed to generate body heat.”
In the fall, before they work up the fields, they scoop up what’s left of those piles, put it in the manure spreader and spread it on the fields as a soil amendment.
The farming is mainly done by the family, without hired help — except during harvest. The grass is cut and laid in rows to cure for about two weeks, then the harvested grass is combined and the seed blown into trailer vans and stored until cleaning. The straw residue is baled, then the stubble is clipped with a rotary mower to expose the crowns of the plants to sunlight to stimulate regrowth.
“One of my daughters came back to the farm and has been with us two years. She graduated from University of Idaho and could probably make better money some place else, but we are glad to have her help. All our kids help during the summer if they are around.”
David has been married to his wife Sherrie 30 years, and his brother and his wife Barb have been married 25 years.
“We all work together,” David said.
