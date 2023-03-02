SPOKANE, Wash. — David Gady farms with his father and brother near Spokane, Wash.

“My brother and I are fourth-generation Washington farmers,” David said. “On my mom’s side, our great-grandfather started farming near Warden, Wash. In our current location near Rockford, our mom and dad — Larry and Betty — have been here since 1961 when they got married.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you