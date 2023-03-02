ROSEBURG, Ore. — From planting and growing about 60 varieties of fruits and vegetables annually for the past 12 years, Evan Kruse has transitioned to two crops — forage and grass seed.
The fourth-generation Kruse family farmer made the change prior to the 2022 growing season.
“It’s nice to be able to focus on just a couple crops and really try to maximize just those crops,” the 44-year-old explained. “It used to be 60 different crops and 130 different plantings and trying to stay caught up.”
Kruse, his uncle, Jeff Kruse, and his aunt, Karen Corpron, had for years run a popular fresh produce stand, bakery and gift shop a mile west of Roseburg. But when Jeff Kruse and Corpron decided it was time to retire, the market and 100 nearby acres of farmland were sold. Evan Kruse then had to make decisions regarding his future.
“It was painful to leave,” Evan Kruse said of the direct market farming approach.
He wanted to stay in agriculture and was able to continue ownership of good farmland. He wanted to do something where he could be a one-man work force, leading to his decision to focus on forage and grass seed.
Evan Kruse, with Jeff Kruse as a silent partner, has maintained the Kruse Farms Inc., business name. This year marks the 100th year the Kruse family has been involved in agriculture. The acreage that Evan Kruse is now farming includes the original 15 acres his great-grandfather, Bert Kruse, first farmed in 1923.
The rest of the acreage has been part of the family farm since the 1960s.
This past year, Evan Kruse turned 65 acres that had previously grown fruits and vegetables into tall fescue and rye grass. Another 250 acres produced alfalfa and grass hay.
“The farm is using alfalfa to reset the ground history and then grow better seed stock,” Kruse said. “The rotation between alfalfa and grass seed is good because the weed control methods used for alfalfa clean up the field for the grass seed.”
Kruse plans a rotation of five years of alfalfa and then two or three years of seed stock. The ground has been approved by Oregon State University’s Seed Certification Program.
Kruse’s plan is to buy breeder seed and grow only first- and second-generation seed, selling those crops back to the nursery company that owns the variety. He said in the future he will investigate other seed crops to fit into the rotation.
In looking back, Kruse described direct farm marketing as “an extremely fulfilling activity.”
“It was a wonderful way of agriculture, but it just became apparent to me, with me being the only one left farming, that I had to go in a different direction (to) continue to farm,” he said.
Now, instead of growing apples, melons and squash for direct sale to the community, Kruse is growing grass seed that will eventually end up being high-end turf grass used in the golf industry and forage for the local livestock industry.
