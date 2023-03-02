FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Farmer Daniel Hartwig says the recent storms in California impacted his crops, but in a good way.
“If these storms mean that we are going to get a surface water allocation, I will gladly take them,” he said. “We are pretty well caught up with our land prep out here, so the timing could not have been better for us.”
Luckily, the county did not have the same flooding that some communities had.
He grew up farming with his dad, growing winegrapes and grapes for raisins. Today he raises almonds with his brother, David, in Easton, Fresno County.
Daniel also works for Woolf Farming, a third-generation B corporation headquartered in Huron. B corporations must demonstrate high environmental and social standards.
Woolf grows 25,000 acres of organic tomatoes, garlic, cotton, almonds, pistachios, grapes, onions, garlic, wheat, hay and other row crops.
The San Joaquin Valley boasts over 300 days of sunshine, and Woolf Farming captures it with solar arrays to power its operations.
Though you won’t see the name on any labels, items grown by Woolf Farming are ingredients in products found in grocery stores throughout the United States.
“I manage the water on the farms,” Hartwig said. “Out of the row crops we grow, tomatoes are probably the toughest one because they use a little more water than the other crops.”
He said tomatoes also have the longest growing season, “which just seems to provide more opportunities for things to go wrong.”
New state laws governing ground water are “going to be a huge challenge” as they take effect over the next decade.
There does not seem to be an appetite by the state or federal government to help make additional surface water available to make up the difference, so that is going to constrain how much food farmers can grow, he said.
Hartwig tackles other daily challenges in addition to water.
The mounds of red tape that farmers have to cut through just to produce food make it harder and harder for the smaller growers to survive, he said. “Instead of just farming any more, you have to be a lawyer and an accountant on top of it all.”
Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, echoes Hartwig’s worries about water availability.
“Water is by far the most challenging and pressing issue we have in Fresno County,” Jacobsen said. “Daniel has been in the middle of so many of the conversations about how we find common ground and progress on short-, mid- and long-term solutions to California’s water woes.”
Since the beginning of his career, Hartwig has invested in the agricultural community. He has contributed his expertise extensively on water, labor, air quality and many other agricultural topics, Jacobsen said, adding that “he is a global thinker that looks for holistic solutions to the many issues we as farmers and ranchers face.”
