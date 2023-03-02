FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Farmer Daniel Hartwig says the recent storms in California impacted his crops, but in a good way.

“If these storms mean that we are going to get a surface water allocation, I will gladly take them,” he said. “We are pretty well caught up with our land prep out here, so the timing could not have been better for us.”

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you