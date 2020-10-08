The Oregon Farm Bureau and state agencies have teamed up to help farmers keep their pesticide training and recertification credits current despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are always farmers who need this training, so in light of the pandemic, the Oregon Farm Bureau Health & Safety Committee thought offering a virtual option this year would be a safer alternative and a more useful service to provide,” Cory Stengel, the committee chairman, said. “Anyone with an Oregon private pesticide applicator’s and Pesticide Apprentice license must take recertification CORE credit hours in order to maintain their license, and individuals who have an Oregon Commercial Pesticide Applicator, Public Pesticide Applicator, and Pesticide Consultant license are welcome to attend and are eligible to accrue four ‘Other’ recertification credits.”
The CORE credits the training provides are approved by Oregon Department of Agriculture’s “Worker Protection Standard: What You Should Know” program.
Growers from all over the state can attend these virtual sessions from the comfort of their own farms, something Aaron Corvin, public information officer for Oregon OSHA, hopes will boost attendance.
“The more people we get, the better,” Corvin said. “If we were holding it in person, there would probably be an audience limit, but since it is going to be conducted virtually, we are hoping plenty of folks can take advantage of it.
“It will cover everything from understanding pesticide label terms and personal safety/personal protective equipment to OSHA’s Hazard Communication Standard and the EPA’s Worker Protection Standard on any pesticide covered by the Environmental Protection Agency,” Corvin said. “It really boils down to the Worker Protection Standard and recertification credits for anyone who holds a pesticide applicator license.”
The training is a joint project of Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA), Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon Farm Bureau and Central Oregon OSHA and is free to current voting or supporting Oregon Farm Bureau members.
“It is a benefit of belonging to our grassroots organization,” said Stengel, who helped organize the training. “Farm Bureau dues are no more than $145 per year, depending upon the county. With the training costing $150 for non-members, it definitely makes sense for someone to join the Farm Bureau. That way they will get the benefit of receiving CORE credit hours while also helping Farm Bureau keep Oregon agriculture viable and sustainable.”