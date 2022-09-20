When it comes to workplace fatalities, few industries are as dangerous as farming and ranching.

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, 368 farmers and farmworkers died on the job in 2020. While construction had more total deaths, with 1,008, agriculture had the highest death rate of any sector — 18 per 100,000 workers, more than five times higher than the national average for on-the-job fatalities.

