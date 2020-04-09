Ten years ago, after being in the nursery business all his life, Gil Schieber established Skipley Farm near Snohomish, Wash.
Now he grows apples, grapes and berries.
Originally from Pennsylvania, he obtained a horticulture degree from Delaware Valley College of Science and Agriculture, then bicycled to Washington state in 1980.
He worked on farms along the way.
“I spent three months on a third-generation 40-acre Japanese truck farm south of Seattle,” he said.
After that, he embarked on a landscaping career for 30 years and learned how to grow 5,000 different drought-tolerant plants.
“My forte, besides fruit trees, is growing ornamental plants without water,” he said.
He was lead gardener at the historic Good Shepherd Center — now called the Meridian Playground in the Wallington neighborhood in Seattle.
He worked there 25 years; it was 12 acres surrounded by old orchard trees.
“They still have 20 or 30 heirloom varieties of apples,” he said.
He also worked at the 110-year-old Piper Orchard at Carkeek Park “and I’m involved in other pioneer orchards in the area,” he said.
He collected many old varieties of fruit trees for his orchard and now has more than 250 varieties.
“In 2008 I bought this acreage, selecting the land by looking at the mole hills, because the moles bring up the soil. This is a heavy clay loam,” he said.
In 2011 he collected, planted and grafted 3,500 trees.
This year he’ll be grafting 1,800 trees for his use and for sale, using various rootstocks. He grows many varieties of rootstocks to see what grows well in the area.
“I graft all these apples on as many different rootstocks as I can, to see how they perform,” he said.
The climate, he said, is good for apples.
“I grow most of them without much effort except to provide supplemental water in summer for the smaller trees,” Scheiber said. “Once they are established they grow well, even though it doesn’t rain here for three months.”
He enjoys the challenge of experimenting with varieties to see which can do well in this climate.
This is a U-pick orchard. He started with strawberries, then added unusual fruits like elderberries, aronia berries, persimmons, fig, Kiwi, cherries, raspberries, blackberries and an acre of blueberries.
People come early in the year to pick raspberries in the greenhouse, blackberries and jostaberries (a black currant-gooseberry cross).
“Last year 80 pounds of jostaberries went to a company in the Midwest that ships them to customers frozen,” he said.
Schieber also has 20 varieties of grapes—mostly seedless table grapes. He has one-third of an acre in grapes, and 1 acre of apples. Weekends are busy with about 200 transactions on any weekend day during fruit season.
The block of apples has about 80 varieties. The apples provide about 70% of his income, the grapes about 20% to 30% and a little from the blueberries, blackberries, pears, plums and other fruit.
During its seventh year, the orchard started to pay its way, and most of the trees have matured enough to reach their peak for fruit-bearing.
Customers get a detailed map of the rows so they know what’s ripe and what kind of apples — baking apples or eating apples — are available. The trees are only 6 feet tall, so fruit is within reach and there’s no need for ladders.
He’s now working with a self-supporting trellis system. Rather than spend $5,000 to $10,000 on trellising, he came up with a way of planting trees in spirals, curves or serpentines, tying them to each other for support. Schieber plans to create an apple maze with a 250-tree spiral arranged so people can pick fruit in it.