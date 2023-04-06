Rebecca and Tory Torosian

Rebecca and Tory Torosian grow a variety of fruit on their farm near Dinuba, Calif.

 Foodwise

DINUBA, Calif. — Farmer Tory Torosian describes himself and his wife, Rebecca, as “Deadheads,” and that devotion carries over to their crops at Tory Farms.

“The Grateful Dead has always been an important part of our growing techniques,” he said. “The music, mixed with the high mineral soil content, puts a smile on the day’s work.”

