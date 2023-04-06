DINUBA, Calif. — Farmer Tory Torosian describes himself and his wife, Rebecca, as “Deadheads,” and that devotion carries over to their crops at Tory Farms.
“The Grateful Dead has always been an important part of our growing techniques,” he said. “The music, mixed with the high mineral soil content, puts a smile on the day’s work.”
Tory grew up on the farm 200 miles from San Francisco, and for the past 50 years the Tulare County operation has been owned and operated by the Torosians.
The crops are all stone fruit and apricots, grapefruit, grapes, lemons, limes, mandarins, oranges, peaches, plums, pluots, pomegranates and pomelos.
The Torosians maintain soil fertility by cover-cropping, mulching and turning raw vegetable matter into the soil. They control pests by creating habitat for insect predators, using pheromone disruption and occasionally applying organic and synthetic pesticides.
Bacillus thuringiensis — known as Bt — and dormant oil and synthetic pyrethrin are applied to control larvae.
Sulfur, fungicide spray and copper are used to control fungal outbreaks; and predatory mites are released to control crop-damaging mites. Organophosphates are not used.
Seasonal mowing creates a layer of mulch on the soil surface that protects the topsoil from erosion and renews the organic component of the soil. The soil is amended with gypsum to lower the pH and to help reduce compaction.
Manure is applied to boost the nitrogen content essential for plant growth and vigor.
Night-time irrigation and mulch help conserve water on the farm.
“The water situation and the drought really hit us,” he said. “There are 80 acres on the farm but only about 35 acres in production. The culprit is lack of water. We had to let about 30 rows of stone fruit go. I just keep hoping the rain keeps coming.”
Poachers are another nuisance the farm deals with every day. Tory says it’s a big problem.
“We just have to keep our eyes open,” he said.
The Torosians sell their produce at four area farmers markets. Tory says between the drought and the pandemic, these events are the last enjoyable parts of farming.
Lulu Meyer, director of operations at Foodwise concurs.
“When Tory Farms joined the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market back in 2004, they immediately attracted a huge following of shoppers and Bay Area chefs for their incredible tree fruits,” she said.
The Torosians pride themselves in hand-harvesting their fruits when they are at peak ripeness, and some varieties may only have a week or two each season, so there is always something new and exciting to discover and taste.
“Rebecca and Tory really love nothing more than to chat with and educate shoppers and chefs at our markets summer through winter, and watch people taste and enjoy their amazing fruit,” Meyer said.
