SANDPOINT, Idaho — Patty and Fred Omodt met at the University of Montana in Missoula and in 1991 bought 25 acres near Sandpoint, Idaho.
“We have eight kids and did many years of 4-H. When the kids grew up we decided to grow some kind of crop on our land,” Patty said.
In 2007, she and Fred took a year-long farm class from Diane Green in Sandpoint at the University of Idaho Extension office.
“Each month she brought in a farmer to talk about what they grew, how they grew it, and where," she said. "When the blueberry farmer came to talk, we thought that crop sounded interesting.”
They researched blueberries and started preparing some of their ground.
“We had to change the soil pH (make it more acidic) to grow blueberries, adding soil amendments to do that. We went to every blueberry conference in Oregon and the University of Oregon Extension office," she said. "They have 100-plus acres where they grow blueberries, raspberries, grapes, and do research.”
At one conference she met Wei Yang, a blueberry expert and professor at Oregon State University. He has given them advice and guidance.
They chose a variety of berries, including Early Blue, Duke, Blue Crop (the mother of all of blueberries), Reka (with a “huckleberry” taste), Draper and Liberty.
“We bought 5,300 plants from Fall Creek Nurseries at Springfield, Ore., because they have the cleanest, most disease-resistant blueberry plants in the western hemisphere,” she said. "These were planted on 5½ acres. After becoming established, each plant produces 3 to 5 gallons of berries."
Their favorite variety is Reka, originally from New Zealand and the only American high-bush blueberry that isn’t from the mother Blue Crop variety, and probably the closest to huckleberry flavor of any domestic blueberry.
They put in 1,000 Reka plants and several other varieties in 2010.
Currently 80% of the farm is U-pick. People come from all over the world to enjoy these pesticide-free blueberries. Picking season is 6 to 8 weeks.
“The plants are 4 to 6 feet tall, trellised with double wires, as per advice from Dr. Wei," she said. "We have elevated beds and grass aisles in a fenced-in area; we are always fighting moose, deer and elk,” which like to eat the plants and berries.
The blueberries that are not sold via U-pick go to markets in Moscow and Sandpoint.
“We also take some to a farmers group in Spokane that provides food for that community, with a grocery subscription/delivery service. I provide 250 to 600 clamshell packages per week for that market,” Patty said.
“We harvest 300 gallons per week. Families in the valley pick for us, as well as 4-H kids and their parents,” she said.
Often this is a kid’s first “job” and they work several times a week from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“One or two of our daughters do the market in Moscow, which is the oldest farmers market in Idaho. Usually one of us goes to the Sandpoint market with a couple grandkids, on Saturdays,” Patty said.
It takes two, sometimes three people, to stay home and manage the farm and the U-pickers.
Two of their daughters are teachers, with summers off, so they help with the farm during picking season.
The spring work — mainly pruning — is most difficult.
“Fred and I work full-time for 8 months of the year," she said. "He does the front work, dealing with customers; I am busy with the freezers, markets and orders. He does all the meeting and greeting and organizing the field with the crew of pickers 7 days a week."
Fred sees families come with kids who have never been on a farm.
"He tells them to eat as many berries as they can, while they are here — just eat and enjoy them,” Patty said.
They start pruning mid-February and continue until May 15.
"We start early in the season because we have 5,000 plants to prune, and at that time of year our crew is only two people!” she said.
They add mulch — decayed sawdust — putting 3 to 5 inches on every row. Mulching helps warm the plants in spring, reduces weeds and helps retain moisture in the row.
“We have two forms of irrigation — drip and overhead sprinklers. When weather gets up to 100 degrees we sprinkle fields during the day, even with customers picking," Patty said. "Cooling the berry fields keeps our berries plump and juicy. We can stay open a full three weeks longer than the other blueberry fields in our region because we have this ability.”
