SILVERTON, Ore. — Paul’la Allen’s love affair with chestnuts began when she was a young girl.
“I used to walk through my neighbor’s cow pasture on my way to school and I’d have to push the affectionate cows out of my way,” she said. “One morning they didn’t meet me; they were clear across the pasture under these big trees eating these brown nut things.”
She took a handful to her neighbor to see if it was OK for the cows to eat them.
“My neighbor lady was from Switzerland, and she taught me all about chestnuts; I was late for school,” Paul’la said. “I found out how much people love them, and I became enterprising. The local grocery store would buy all I could pick for $5 a bag — and this was in 1959.
“I’d put them in my wagon and roll them away to Multnomah village, which was probably a mile away,” she said. “For several years I was the chestnut girl.”
Fast forward to the late 1980s, when her husband, Jack, announced he was ready to retire.
“He asked me where I wanted to live and what I wanted to do,” Paul’la said. “I said I want to live on a farm and raise chestnuts.
“We’re both from Portland, and we wanted to find a place where nobody would bother us for 50 years,” she said.
They went looking and found their “little piece of heaven” high atop the Silverton Hills not far from Silver Falls State Park.
They named it Shadow Mountain Ranch and began going after chestnuts in earnest.
Jack had been a mortician, and while he was conducting graveside services at the old cemeteries around Portland, Paul’la would walk around, teaching her young daughter, Julie, the ABCs on tombstones and picking up chestnuts from under the huge trees they all seemed to have.
“We revisited all the old cemeteries and parks — and the old cow pasture — gathered nuts, brought them home and stuck them in the ground,” she said.
They also approached the owner of property in Woodburn that had the remnants of the Settlemeier pioneer chestnut orchards. Later, when a large tree went down, he offered the wood to the Allens, who were building their dream home. They hired a truck to take the wood to the mill, where it was dried for a year, then kiln dried, made into boards and shaped into their beautiful kitchen cabinets.
“Chestnut is considered an exotic wood, and it is pretty much impervious to rot,” Jack Allen said. “The American chestnut is the one the East Coast settlers all made their log cabins out of.”
Certain critters like chestnuts, too, so rather than planting the nuts directly in the field, Jack devised a successful propagation method for the taproot-based trees, planting them in 18-by-4-inch PVC pipes stood on end.
Today their orchards contain over 700 trees on 6 of their 38 acres.
The strictly U-pick operation has attracted a unique and loyal clientele.
“We have Asian clients, who like smaller chestnuts for their mooncakes; vacationing Europeans, who prefer bigger nuts to roast on top of their woodstoves, and people from the Middle East, and they’ve never seen anything like this,” Jack said.