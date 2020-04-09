MARSING, Idaho — The Williamson family has been in the orchard business nearly 90 years, and in 1998 added a vineyard.
Last year, the family celebrated 110 years as a homestead farm, on the same 80 acres that Mike Williamson’s great-great-great aunt and uncle homesteaded in 1909. The orchard was planted during the 1930s.
There have been some tough times, such as the winter of 2017 — called the “Snowpocalypse” — which buried the region in several feet of snow.
“It took a couple years for our trees and vines to recover,” Mike said.
The orchard produces 5 acres of sweet cherries, plus 30 acres of white-fleshed peaches sold to exporters and the Taiwan market.
The cherries are Kiona and Benton, and a local packing house picks and harvests a 5-acre block. The rest are mainly U-pick, for about three weeks, just before the Fourth of July.
The U-pick fruit is popular, he said, adding that people keep asking if there is other fruit available.
“This makes us think about expanding this aspect of the orchard, but it’s a lot of work to do this. It’s on our list of options for ways to continue growing,” Mike said. “We are excited about trying to keep up with growth we see in the wine business; people are asking for more tonnage, more acres of grapes, so we are gradually expanding the vineyard.”
They now have 16 varieties of wine grapes, mainly because their customers are looking for something special and different.
“We hope to continue to grow the amount of wine grapes and the U-pick aspect of the orchard. There are many folks moving here from California; they were in wine country before and are finding it up here,” Mike said.
“Growing grapes is our passion. In recent years we’ve bought a few more pieces of equipment to automate some of the work. We bought a pre-pruning machine that prunes the vines so that it’s not as big a job when our people have to prune the grapes. We also bought a leafing machine that pulls off some of the leaves.”
This allows for more light penetration and gives the wine grapes better color and helps prevent diseases such as mildew or sour rot.
This is still very much a family business.
“My sister Beverly and my cousin Patrick and I (fourth generation) are the chief operators but our kids are also getting bigger and working in the vineyard and orchard in the summer,” he said. “It’s fun to have the next generation becoming involved.”
The fifth generation may take it in new directions.
“This would follow true, with the history of our family. It was a dairy before my grandfather bought it from his uncle. It has slowly changed through the generations, as they found what would grow well,” Mike said. “We try to keep an open mind on whether our next direction will be selling direct to consumers like U-pick, or some other varieties of other crops.
“We try to make the best use of the land and keep it going,” he said. “The next generation may generate some new ideas and new enthusiasm.”
They recently planted new varieties of wine grapes to include more of what their winery customers want. “Most of them are boutique small-production wineries, looking for something special and different,” he said.
“In 2017 we planted a white grape called albarino — a Spanish white variety we are testing — to replace some other white grapes. We also planted a few more acres, bringing us up to 56 acres of wine grapes.”
The 6 new acres include several varieties of red grapes.
“We sell grapes to other wineries but also produce our own wine, working with Koenig Winery,” Mike said. “We help with the winemaking and sell to them and eight of their other wineries.”