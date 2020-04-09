A Navy veteran, a San Diego cop and then security with the U.S. Foreign Service, and later private security for the CEO of the Walt Disney Co., to now being an olive grower — Scott Farquar has seen and done a lot.
His work with the Foreign Service took him to consulates and embassies in far-flung places such as China, Afghanistan, Somalia and London. During the course of his travels, he acquired a taste for fine wines and gourmet olive oils.
When he began planning for retirement, he and his wife, Donna, decided they would return to the San Diego area and buy some acreage in the eastern rural area of Ramona and try their hand at growing olives and grapes.
That was in 2003, when wildfires ravaged the area.
“We got this land in a fire sale, literally,” Farquar said. “The soil was pristine, it was perfect to experiment, and I planted Tuscan variety olive trees and grape vines, both did well.”
That is how Farquar Family Winery was born. Since those early years, he has evolved from amateur techniques to using an Italian milling press.
“You make mistakes and you learn,” he said.
He decided to stick with producing olive oil rather than selling olives, because of the fruit fly, which can do a lot of damage. The pest is a major problem in California, and to grow olives for eating, it would need to be on the tree longer, which means more opportunity for the fruit fly to wreak havoc. But for olive oil, the olives are harvested sooner.
The olive varieties he grows include Frantoio, Leccino, Maurin and Tende Lino, and he combines them in a field blend of oils that he sells both flavored and plain. The olive trees are on an acre, and the oil is sold through several wineries and natural food stores.
Farquar also offers a milling service to other growers in the region, and this past year he milled 22 tons of olives, both his and those of fellow growers.
Since olive trees start producing only about four to five years after they’ve been planted, “we say you plant grapes for your kids and olives for your grandkids,” he said.
Last year was a bumper crop.
The trees start flowering in April-May, picking happens in September-October and the oil is milled in November-December.
“What I love the most is the taste of the oil as it comes out of the machine, which is striking,” Farquar said. “If you’ve never had fresh oil, come on out to olive milling places, the smells are fantastic, and the taste is peppery and pungent. It’s incredible.”