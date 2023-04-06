O'Dell Orchard

Apples and pears harvested at O’Dell Orchard outside Omak, Wash., are sold commercially and directly to local customers.

 O’Dell Orchard

OMAK, Wash. — On a clear day, you can see Canada from O’Dell Orchard near Omak, Wash.

Loons at nearby Crawfish Lake are another reminder that the Omak Valley is a fertile pocket in the northern reaches of Washington.

