OMAK, Wash. — On a clear day, you can see Canada from O’Dell Orchard near Omak, Wash.
Loons at nearby Crawfish Lake are another reminder that the Omak Valley is a fertile pocket in the northern reaches of Washington.
In the Salishan language Omak means “good medicine” or “plenty,” referring to its favorable climate. At only 843 feet of elevation many of the valley’s farms grow fruit, primarily apples and berries, and in recent decades vineyards and wineries have sprung up.
Jess O’Dell is a fourth generation Washington orchardist. In the 1960s his parents bought an 80-acre property, half of which was a mature apple orchard, about 30 minutes from where his mother, Carol, grew up on an orchard in Tonasket.
“Most people say you can’t make a living on an orchard with fewer than 100 acres, but we do it with 40,” O’Dell said.
In the mid-1960s, when his parents bought the orchard, it grew Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, and Winesaps. Over time newer varieties were planted like Granny Smith, Galas and Honeycrisp. The latest variety in their offerings is an apple called SugarBee.
O’Dell said his father also planted pear trees.
“It was one of his best decisions,” O’Dell said. “We still grow red and green D’Anjous and Bartletts.”
Besides the half-dozen or so varieties they market commercially, O’Dell said they sell 12-15 other varieties locally, through word-of-mouth and Facebook.
“We take orders over the phone and sell off the tree,” O’Dell said. “Some of our local customers have been buying from us since my parents were running the place.”
In 1992 O’Dell took over running the orchard from his father, Al. In 1993, after he married Vicky Nesbitt, the two settled on the farm and raised three children.
The orchard has four regular employees, O’Dell said, and the bulk of the labor is needed during harvest and from November to March when the trees are pruned. He said labor is not only one of the biggest expenses, it is in short supply.
“Labor is a huge thing,” O’Dell said. “The last couple years we had a really small crop and were able to harvest with four guys. If we have a large or normal crop, I would have a hard time finding help to get everything harvested.”
Besides salaries and the associated costs, O’Dell said his other big expense is chemicals. In March and April, a dormant oil is sprayed on the trees to kill insect eggs. As the fruit starts to grow, chemicals are sprayed to thin the tree.
“Most years a tree will set more fruit than it can grow bigger than the size of a grape,” O’Dell said.
Trees are chemically thinned from the time they blossom until right up to when the fruit is the
size of a quarter. The trees are then thinned by hand to reduce the load and to allow the fruit to grow to market-size apples.
A specialist is hired each summer to monitor insect traps to determine which pests are affecting the trees and which sprays will best treat them.
“Since chemicals are my second or third biggest expense, and it is time-consuming, I don’t want to spray if I don’t have to,” O’Dell said.
Irrigation water comes from a reservoir and is transported underground in a pressurized pipe straight to the farm. With sprinklers running 24 hours a day, O’Dell said it takes five or six days to cover the whole orchard.
“We live in a desert — our sprinklers run 12 hour sets twice a day — it takes quite a bit of time getting around to change them,” O’Dell said.
A unique aspect of the O’Dell Orchard is a small forest Al O’Dell, a West Virginia University forestry graduate, planted over many years, first by bringing home saplings from his native West Virginia in his suitcase, and later by cultivating species he bought from a handful of nurseries.
Today 8 acres of the farm are planted with more than 200 different American tree species.
“My dad told stories about childhood summers on his family’s farm in the hills of West Virginia,” O’Dell said. “He was fond of telling us West Virginia had more native trees than any other state in the country.”
The hand-planted forest has recently been the site of weddings for family members and friends, and has the potential, with the right permitting, of being an event venue.
“It’s something that could combat the expenses of the orchard,” O’Dell said.
The family has discussed a succession plan, and right now the future isn’t decided, though O’Dell said their son, Morgan, may be interested after he completes his service in the Coast Guard.
“In a good year, you do pretty well, but a few bad years can make it hard to recover sometimes. But I can’t complain,” O’Dell said. “It is a great way to raise a family.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.