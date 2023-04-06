Like other agricultural sectors, apple growers and related cideries have weathered more than cold snaps and heat in the past couple of years.
Despite smoke and fires, COVID, international wars, higher costs and market interruptions, the Northwest cider industry has held its own, according to Emily Ritchie, executive director of the Northwest Cider Association.
“There’s growth,” she said earlier in the organization’s eighth annual report to its 162 members. They include apple growers, cider makers and affiliates from Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Idaho and Montana.
The majority of respondents to the survey are now making more cider than in 2019, even though nearly 60% had to raise prices by an average of 9.6%.
Cider made from Northwest apples remains a popular and growing business, Ritchie said. “There are more ups than downs.”
Some cideries were slammed with too many issues, but others have thrived, she said. To survive, many cidermakers have reduced the number of varieties of cider they offer, refocusing on those that sell.
“The shake-up is strengthening our industry,” she said. “We’re much stronger for it,” she said.
Most ciders are made from apple juice of locally available varieties including Gala, Fuji, Granny Smith, Red Delicious and Honeycrisp.
But Northwest craft cideries continue to feature ciders made from heirloom apples such as pippins and crabapples and other historic varieties with unique flavors — if they can get them.
At Oregon State University Extension’s experimental orchard near Aurora, specialist Nik Wiman continues to collect and propagate cider apples from around the world. Wiman estimated that fewer than 1% of apples grown in the Northwest are heirloom varieties.
Ritchie indicated that the demand for apples by Northwest cidermakers far exceeds the supply.
For example, The Source, a Wenatchee Valley, Wash., business that seeks out heirloom apples and presses them specifically for the cider industry, has already sold all the apples they could find this year, said Ritchie. “They’re actively seeking more growers.”
About 350 cidermakers, orchardists, suppliers and other industry supporters gathered March 14 in Tacoma, Wash., for the Northwest Cider Symposium.
Looking to the future, Northwest cidermakers are hosting a long list of public and industry events.
Among the most prestigious is CiderCon, the American Cider Association’s international conference, which will return to Portland Jan. 16, 2024. This year’s conference in Chicago attracted nearly 1,000 attendees.
The Northwest continues to be the nation’s premier apple producer. Even with crop losses last year, Washington state alone produced 60% of the nation’s apples.
A few more highlights from the Association’s survey of its membership:
• Although most ciders have an apple juice base, 35% of Northwest cider sales include other fruit flavors, an increase from 28% in 2019.
• Compared to 2019, only four of the 44 responding cideries are employing fewer people today.
• The association’s cider club, in its ninth season, has shipped 4,000 boxes of curated ciders to 39 states.
• At least half of the rural and urban cidery tasting rooms saw increased visitors last year.
• Over the next three years the association is spending more than $1 million in grants to support marketing and educational materials. The grants are from the USDA and state departments of agriculture, among others.
• About 30% of cider sales among Association members was through grocery and chain stores.
• Prices to cideries for apple and fruit juices have nearly doubled since 2019.
• Washington state apple production fell significantly from its five-year average of 169 million to 143 million bushels last year. It is expected to rebound to 154.8 million bushels, according to FruitSmart.com.
For more information about the Northwest Cider Association’s events, visit its website, www.nwcider.com.
