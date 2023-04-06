Nanneman Farms strawberries

Freshly picked Sweet Sunrise June strawberries are loaded onto a truck at Nanneman Farms near Salem, Ore. In addition to stocking their own produce stand, Nanneman berries are destined for fruit stands and businesses in Salem, Eugene, Corvallis and Bend, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash.

 Nanneman Farms

SALEM — Between Marty Nanneman, father Bernard and grandfather Charles, the Nannemans lay claim to 90 continuous years of strawberry production in the Willamette Valley.

Once Marty and his father formed a partnership in 1992 and Marty became a full-time farmer, their push toward fresh market and overall farm diversification was on.

