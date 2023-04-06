Lyla and Clark Lampson

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Clark and Lyla Lampson moved to Milton-Freewater, Ore., in 1992, the year Lyla finished her doctorate in economic entomology. They moved to an agricultural area so she could do pest control consulting for orchards.

They bought an apple orchard but the old trees were red delicious and needed to be taken out.

