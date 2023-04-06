HERMISTON, Ore. — Kathy and Ken Dopps have 20 acres of blueberries near Hermiston, Ore.
“They are all one variety — Duke — a high-bush blueberry that is cold-hardy and can flourish in this area and climate,” Kathy said.
She and Ken planted their first blueberries in 2006 and started a U-pick business in 2009. Their two sons, Kenneth and Kevin, help during blueberry season.
“They both live in Hermiston. Our younger son is not married yet, but our oldest son is married and has four kids, and they enjoy coming to the farm,” Kathy said. “Sophia, the 9-year-old, helps me in the blueberry shed, washing buckets and talking to people as they come in. She has become a little expert at picking blueberries.”
The farm has 4 acres dedicated to U-pick, adjacent to the blueberry shed and parking space. The rest of the farm is commercially picked.
“We hire hand labor to come in and pick those. Timing is challenging because there are other blueberry farms in the area and it all needs to be done at the proper time,” she said.
“Our crop starts to come on by mid-June and we are open through mid-July. We generally start the commercial part first. My U-pick portion is dictated by the fact that I am a schoolteacher, so it starts shortly after school is out for the summer,” Kathy said.
“It’s gratifying to see the same people return year after year; we’ve become part of their family tradition,” she said. “They often pick berries for the Fourth of July or to put in their freezer. We get to see their kids grow up.”
The berries are watered with drip irrigation, utilizing water from Hermiston Irrigation District. The drip lines go beneath the plants, so the water goes directly into the soil.
“It’s covered by a weed mat to help keep down the weeds so we have minimal spraying,” she said.
Birds are the main predators for the blueberries.
“Over the years we’ve tried many different approaches to keep the birds out, and finally discovered a solution. It’s a device that puts out recorded sounds of birds in distress. When other birds hear it, they stay away because it sounds like hawks attacking other birds,” Kathy said.
They also have a nesting pair of hawks that return every year to the trees bordering the property.
“We encourage them to stick around because they help keep other birds away,” she said.
She hires local high school students and friends to work in the blueberry shed — to help customers and escort them to rows, so they know where to pick, and how to pick.
“We know which rows have already been gleaned over, and which ones still need attention, and we help them learn how to pick quickly and efficiently and fill their buckets —and have a good time,” Kathy said.
“We open at 6:30 in the morning. A lot of older people like to come when it’s cool and quiet. We stay open until noon, then open again in the evenings so people with families can come out after work,” Kathy said.
Saturdays they are open all day, and Sundays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We try to create a pleasant place that people want to return to every year,” she said.
She has an old blue Chevrolet farm truck she drives in parades, and it sits by the field where people can take pictures of it with the blueberries in the background, to make a memory with their families.
A few years ago she started sending blueberries to a processor near Portland.
“I created a line of products including a vinaigrette syrup, pepper jelly and some regular jams and jellies and scone mix,” she said. “I found a gentleman in Portland who can create these wonderful products for me, made with minimal ingredients. Many are made without white sugar, and are health-minded.”
Blueberries have become popular as a healthy food and many folks like to pick their own.
“Picking your own fruit, it is fresh and tastes better than what you can buy in a store, and supporting local growers is important,” she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.