ROSEBURG, Ore. — Harry Wesley planted one of the first filbert, as they were known then, orchards in the Garden Valley area west of Roseburg in about 1950.
It was a 5-acre Barcelona nut orchard.
Those trees, now under the care of Wesley’s grandson, Howard Sand, are still producing crops.
“Those trees are big and gnarly, but we’ve babied them along and kept them in production,” Sand said. “The thing about hazelnuts is they have a will to live. As long as you keep maintenance up on them, keep them healthy and growing, they’ll keep producing.”
Through the years, the Wesley Orchard’s operation has been expanded. Sand and his father, Lee Sand, planted Ennis trees in 1982, 1999 and 2001. Most recently, Sand increased the farm’s orchard to 45 total acres with the addition of 18 acres of young Ennis trees.
That planting on what previously had been pasture and hay ground was completed in January.
The planting of those 18 acres was discussed several years ago, but was delayed by the death of Lee Sand in 2018 and then by the COVID pandemic.
“Planting that field in hazelnuts was one of my dad’s desires,” Howard Sand said. “Right before he passed, we were laying the groundwork, getting the field ready.”
The field was leased during the past couple of years, but now is home to almost 2,000 young trees.
“I believe they’d look at the farm’s hazelnut expansion as a good thing,” said Sand of his father and grandfather. “I believe they’d also look at it as farming with its ups and downs. Right now hazelnuts are kind of down, but once COVID and some of the other stuff we have no control over gets pushed behind us, I see the markets rebounding.
“We’re looking at this expansion for 10 years down the road when these trees will really start producing,” he added, noting that the young trees should produce an average crop in their seventh year.
He said a mature Ennis tree produces 20 to 30 pounds of nuts a year.
Sand, now 57, grew up playing and then working in the orchard. He said he’s been farming “since I was knee high to a grasshopper.”
He described hazelnuts as “an attractive crop” because they require less labor than many other crops.
He and one full-time employee do most of the work.
“We go all the way through harvest with just the two of us,” Sand said.
Sand said he’s proud to carry on the filbert/hazelnut farming tradition that his grandfather started many years ago and that his father continued and passed on to him. He said research and development are continuing with the nut to come up with more products such as hazelnut oils and hazelnut creamers. In his home kitchen, he’s experimenting with producing a hazelnut milk that has “a real hazelnut, nutty flavor.”
“I’m proud to be in this business,” Sand said. “I enjoy raising food products. I like to be able to raise a crop that there’s a demand for, but it’s still a new enough crop that it’s up and coming.”
