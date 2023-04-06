Howard Sand

Howard Sand recently turned this 18-acre field into a young hazelnut orchard, carrying on the filbert/hazelnut tradition that is grandfather, Harry Wesley, started back around 1950. Wesley Orchards in the Garden Valley area west of Roseburg, Ore., now has 45 acres of the nut trees.

 Craig Reed/For the Capital Press

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Harry Wesley planted one of the first filbert, as they were known then, orchards in the Garden Valley area west of Roseburg in about 1950.

It was a 5-acre Barcelona nut orchard.

