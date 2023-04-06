MODESTO, Calif. — Walnut farmer Eric Heinrich says walnuts are the Goldilocks of nut trees — they don’t like too much water and they don’t like too little.
They need water that is “just right,” he said.
In other words, almonds will forgive an irrigation mistake; walnuts will not.
He should know. His family has been farming in the Central California Wood Colony Community since 1904.
Eric Heinrich is a fifth-generation partner with his father, Gordon Heinrich, and brothers Jerad and Philip Heinrich in Heinrich Farms Inc.
The family farm grows almonds, walnuts, oats, wheat and corn on 1,200 acres in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.
The walnut-growing process begins in the spring. The farm grows five varieties: Chandler, Tulare, Howard, Serr and Vina.
“The walnut growing cycle starts with bud break and then catkins (walnut flowers) in late April as walnut trees come out of dormancy,” he said. “It is fun to observe the small ‘nutlets’ slowly sizing up and maturing throughout the growing seasons of spring and summer.
“Then, as October approaches, the green outside hull on the walnuts starts to split and it’s time to harvest,” he said.
Heinrich Farms operates its own walnut huller and dehydrator. It also works with several buyers that market the nuts. Some are in-shell and some are shelled.
But walnuts currently offer a serious challenge.
“The economics of farming walnuts are not working,” he said. “Farmers are price takers, not price setters, and in the case of walnuts farmers are getting paid about what it costs to produce the crop.
“There is no margin at all.”
The lifespan of a walnut tree is approximately 25 years, so there is a commitment when planting an orchard.
Eric Heinrich is president of the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau Board. He joined as a northwest regional director in 2004.
“Eric’s favorite part about farming is watching the crop grow and seeing all his hard work such as nurturing it, feeding it, caring for it, and then being able to harvest it,” said Anna Genasce, Stanislaus Farm Bureau communication and education director. “It’s watching his hard work all year become this product they strived so hard for. He feels that it is an honor and privilege to take care of the land they have been entrusted with.”
He likes being on the Farm Bureau board “because that is where the action is.”
He enjoys being a part of the community that grows food and tells consumers that almonds and walnuts are plant-based protein, healthy, great snacks. Farm Bureau not only works hard to advocate for the farmer but also works hard to advocate for the consumer as well to grow safe, high-quality food.
