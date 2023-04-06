Heinrich Farms

From left, fifth generation farmer Eric Heinrich and his father, Gordon, and brothers Jerad and Philip. They raise walnuts and other crops in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.

 Brandon Brubaker/Heinrich Farms

MODESTO, Calif. — Walnut farmer Eric Heinrich says walnuts are the Goldilocks of nut trees — they don’t like too much water and they don’t like too little.

They need water that is “just right,” he said.

