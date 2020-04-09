SILVERTON, Ore. — Three members of the Silverton-area King Family Farms say the value-added slice of their hazelnut farming operation has taken up more and more of their nut tonnage each year.
JoAnn King and her daughters Kristin Hamberger and Ashley Richards started a CSA program they called King Fresh Produce & Hazelnuts in 2011 “as a direct farm-to-table company,” King said.
“We used to do mostly produce, but as the trees grew, we decided to see what we could do with the hazelnuts,” she said. “Soon, our hazelnut business grew so much that we didn’t have time to do the CSA.”
King’s husband, David, and his brother, Mark, planted the original hazelnut acreage in 2007 and currently wholesale most of their yearly harvest to a local packer.
“In 2015, we started the hazelnut branch of the business with the idea to process and package the hazelnuts grown by King Family Farms Inc.,” JoAnn King said. The three women took a portion of the farm’s 80 acres of nuts for the renamed King Fresh Hazelnuts processing and packaging operations.
“We keep several tons here for us to process,” JoAnn King said. “If we run short, which we usually do because our business has been growing, we buy back from the packing company.”
“We started just playing around with this about five years ago,” King said. “I had a good-sized kitchen and we did it in my house on a very small scale. We didn’t start getting into retail until 2017.”
Then, setting up the small operation in the kitchen of her home, the three began roasting, flavoring and packaging their hazelnuts. Today, most of the packaged product goes to wholesale outlets for resale, and about 2% is sold online.
Ashley was an ag teacher and Kristin worked for an electrician, and JoAnn taught school for 30 years before retiring in 2017.
“We quickly outgrew the home kitchen and decided we needed build something with which we can continue to grow the business,” King said. “So that’s when we really got busy with marketing and started putting all of our focus into this business.”
In the fall of 2018 they built a warehouse encompassing an office, a nut sorter, packaging machines and a large commercial kitchen to oven-roast the nuts, add the flavorings and complete the process.
The three women do all of the operations themselves that take the nuts from in-shell form to packaged treats. After receiving the in-shell nuts from a local dryer, their warehouse becomes the center of action, with the result being the creation of 6-, 8-, and 16-ounce bags of product with names like Dark Chocolate Cluster, Garlic Parmesan, Ranch, and Sweet and Spicy hazelnuts — nine flavors in all.