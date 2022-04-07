CALDWELL, Idaho — Tim Harless is a retired Air Force pilot who made the switch from maneuvering high-speed airplanes to growing grapes.
When he got out of the service, he decided to grow a vineyard as a labor of love.
He is originally from Wyoming. His great-grandparents homesteaded there in 1902 and started the HAT Ranch. Their brand was the shape of a cowboy hat.
Harless was living in Texas when he became interested in winemaking and looked for property that might have potential as a vineyard.
“I’d been taking classes in winemaking and viticulture, but didn’t want to be in Texas,” he said. “I found a little piece of property in Idaho near Caldwell in the Sunnyslope area. The best vineyards are on higher slopes but this one has been productive.”
Cold air tends to settle in the valleys, and there can be a 6-to-8-degree difference from the top to the bottom of a slope.
The grapes he planted included Muscat Ottonel.
“I expect about 4 tons per acre. Every ton of grapes makes about 150 gallons of juice or about 63 cases of wine. I replanted 1½ acres to Pinot grigio and Gruner Veltliner, both white wines. The Gruner Veltliner originated in Austria and is hardy and cold-tolerant,” he explains.
The rest of the vineyard is planted to Cabernet Franc, one of the parent plants to Cabernet Sauvignon.
“The joke in the wine industry is that Cabernet Franc (a red grape) got together with Sauvignon Blanc (a white grape) and created their love child Cabernet Sauvignon. This cross between the two grapes blends some of the best aspects of both,” he said.
“We also planted Tempranillo, a Spanish (primarily Basque) grape. Tempranillo is temperamental and challenging to grow,” said Harless.
He prunes the vines himself, with his assistant winemaker Will Wetmore.
“I had some hired help but soon realized I couldn’t train people to prune vines the way I want. It takes the two of us 10 to 12 days, 6 hours a day, using electric pruners.”
The plants each have a trunk, and vines trained onto a wire, going 3 feet to the left and 3 feet to the right.
“The shoots grow 3- to 5-foot length (a cane) and we cut 90% of that off. It’s a perennial crop and we prune the vines every year. I’ve stuck with one system called vertical shoot positioning (VSP), which means the shoots try to grow straight up, hopefully between several catch wires,” he said. “I try to grow the shoot about 3 to 5 feet long and hopefully have 2 to 3 clusters of grapes on each shoot. Each plant will have about 6 shoots to the left and 6 to the right, which means 24 to 30 clusters of fruit.”
Each of those, depending on type of grape, weigh between a quarter to a half pound.
“Sometimes both shoots and clusters need thinned to get the quality I want,” he said.
Pruning puts the plant into the desired configuration and also directs more energy into the vines and clusters that are left.
“Some plants, like weeds, whose seeds fall on the ground, will grow anywhere, but other plants need human care. If we didn’t prune the vines every year, they would become giant bushes and not produce much fruit,” he said. “The grapes would be scanty and small — not something you’d use for making wine.”
If you drop a grape seed on the ground or plant it, you cannot grow a grape plant. You propagate it by taking cuttings from a plant and rooting them, he said.
“Here in Idaho most if not all growers use grapes that are rooted on their own roots. In other wine-growing areas of the world, they need rootstock and graft the grapes they want to grow onto a certain kind of rootstock, depending on their soil or other situations,” said Harless.
“You have to irrigate vines, but grapes are very efficient and use much less water than other crops,” he said, adding that in an arid environment with limited water for irrigation you can grow a decent vineyard.
“There are bigger vineyards that use equipment for harvest and pruning, and a lot more mechanization. Ours is all done by hand and more like a labor of love,” he said.
For Harless, this is a way of life and not just a business.