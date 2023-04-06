ST. PAUL, Ore. — “Oh my gosh, that’s the best peach I’ve ever eaten.”
Though possibly hyperbole, Richard Ernst, owner of Ernst Family Farms, swears he’s heard that exact statement from customers over the past decades he’s been in the business of growing and selling peaches.
The Ernst name is familiar to residents of the central Willamette Valley, a name that currently graces hardware stores and other farm-supply and agriculture-related businesses.
Richard Ernst, 78, lives with his wife, Carolyn, in the 123-year-old farmhouse built on the 53 acres left to them by his father, Norman. His land currently encompasses large swaths of peaches, hazelnuts, apples and other crops just a mile from St. Paul.
Other acreage from the original 204-acre farm was left to Richard’s sister, Carol Brentano, and her husband, Ed, who currently grow shade and flowering tree stock.
Richard has continued producing Elberta, Suncrest and other varieties of peaches on his smaller plot of land.
“About half my land is timber, hillsides and other ‘untillable’ land,” Ernst said, “but peaches have been a part of this farm since 1918.”
The Ernst family has been a part of St. Paul’s history since Richard’s great-grandfather, Francois Ernst, immigrated to the area from France by way of British Columbia in 1873.
Francois left the Alsatian city of Colmar just after his homeland was annexed by the new German Empire after the end of the Franco-Prussian War in 1871.
Seeking work in St. Paul, Francois hired on as a bell-ringer at the Catholic church and as the city’s cobbler-shoemaker, receiving as his reward a gift of 3 acres his descendants still own.
Richard’s grandfather, Lewis Lawrence “L.L.” Ernst, tried pole beans and various other crops on the varied topography of the land, which sits just west of the city on Horseshoe Lake Road.
In 1900, he built the family house in which Richard and Carolyn now reside.
But Richard concentrated on the current crops of 21 acres of hazelnuts, 1 acre of Gravenstein apples, and 5 acres of Elberta (400 trees) and Suncrest (40 trees) peaches.
He primarily sells his peaches via U-pick and through a small farmstand in a high-visibility location on the road to his home. He also has been selling to Jim Dandy Farm Market in Banks for over half-a-century, he said.
Ernst said his Elbertas, the best-known canning peach, are “very mild, juicy and sweet and can be enjoyed all by themselves right off the tree.”
He cites his Suncrest variety as being “extremely sweet and perfect for munching,” while offering “a bit of a tang.”
He credits the good ground into which the peaches are planted for their superior taste, but doesn’t discount the irrigation water from adjacent Horseshoe Lake.
In addition to Ernst Family Farms, that 20-acre reservoir supports two other area farms with irrigation water.
Whatever the reason for the quality of the peaches he grows, Ernst says he insists people try one “to make sure you like it before you go to buying a whole bunch of them.”
So they try one, which brings us back to the not-uncommon exclamation, “Oh my gosh, that’s the best peach I’ve ever eaten.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.