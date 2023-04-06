TONASKET, Wash. — The Colbert family has been growing fruit for generations near Tonasket, Wash. Pat and Haley Colbert are third generation growers and grew up on orchards about 8 miles apart.
“We actually met in Pullman, in college, and I’ve been with Pat at his orchard since 2011,” Haley said.
Her grandparents started planting apple trees on their homestead shortly after they got married.
“Theirs was the last homesteaded ground in the continental U.S.,” she said.
Pat’s grandparents started their orchard to supplement their income during the Depression, and did a lot of trading with neighbors.
“In the early 1950s my dad, Ray Colbert, swore he’d never be an orchardist, so he worked at the local butcher shop,” Pat said. “Finally, someone talked him into buying an orchard sight unseen and he did become an orchardist and enjoyed it.”
Where they farm now is about a mile from where Pat’s dad grew up.
“He was born in 1932 and his father had a small orchard — just a couple acres,” he said. “My dad took it to the next level; at one point had 600 acres of orchard. When I got out of college I took over the little bit of orchard he had left, and the trucks he ran for helping the local orchard industry during harvest.”
Pat and Haley have planted more orchard.
“We came back from college and this is what we wanted to do; we both enjoy the farming lifestyle,” Pat said.
Their orchard grows several varieties of apples, including SugarBee, Ambrosia and Lucy Rose, and two kind of pears — Bosc and D’Anjou.
“We have better conditions for storing fruit and better coloring and quality — but we are not as big as the orchards down south. There are many varieties that we can grow a lot better than the guys down south,” Pat said.
The SugarBee is known for its long-lasting quality in storage.
The Colbert family’s fruit is now marketed through Apple House in Brewster, Wash. Traditionally, they sold their fruit through Chelan Fruit but that company had a large change in management when it was purchased by International Farming Corp., a large multinational corporate farming organization.
“When that happened, we decided to go with Apple House, a local group owned by the Gebbers and Riggan families,” Pat said. “They are good, honest people and pay attention to small farmers like us.”
Pat and Haley have three young sons.
“They are too small to be very helpful yet, but we are trying to immerse them in this lifestyle,” she said.
“We also have our parents nearby. My mom and dad’s orchard is close to us and we help each other,” Haley said.
There are many challenges today. All farmers are dealing with labor issues — not enough help. “It is hard to find help, and very expensive,” Pat said.
Other challenges include insects and the weather.
“We have to spray during summer to control insects that damage the fruit. The past few summers have been very hot and hard on fruit. Last summer we also had a hailstorm that completely hailed us out. We hope we can have another 10 years before we get another hailstorm,” he said.
The hail-damaged fruit couldn’t be sold through normal channels but they were able to pick the Sugarbees for processing because those are in high demand for juice.
Their orchard depends on irrigation and they are part of the Oroville-Tonasket Iirrigation District. This is a pressurized system and relatively inexpensive.
“Water is what makes our desert productive. We are blessed with plenty of clean water,” Pat said.
He and Haley are also grateful to Apple House.
“The owners have stepped up to help growers these past few years. They have taken on a lot of us who were unhappy with the big warehouses. It’s like one big family here; the small growers stick together, work together and look out for each other. The owners are a lot bigger growers than us, but they treat us like equals,” Pat said.
“In earlier years in this area, it was all cooperatives. The original intention for co-ops was to enable the little guys to have a strong say in the market. Today there are only a few co-ops left, but the generosity of some folks in this area, like Apple House, have helped keep the small farms viable for now, so we hope it continues.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.