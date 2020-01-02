Presentations on what to expect in the 2020 short session of the Oregon Legislature, as well as on managing water rights and estate planning, are some of the highlights of the Northwest Ag Show’s seminar schedule.
Show participants also will have an opportunity to hear from Robert Owens, director of fixed income strategy for Farmer Mac, and get a weather forecast from veteran meteorologist Phil Volker.
And show attendees will have two opportunities to participate in Oregon OSHA’s pesticide training. Garnet Cooke and Khadija Mostafa of Oregon OSHA will be offering the training in the Willamette Room on both days of the show from 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a one-hour break for lunch. The training includes sections on hazard communication, personal protective equipment, pesticide spills and a section titled “cannabis testing and unexpected revelations.”
Angelita Sanchez of Timber Unity will provide a preview of carbon regulation that lawmakers are expected to introduce in the 2020 short session of the Oregon Legislature in the McKenzie Room at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group grew from an ad hoc demonstration against bills the Legislature was considering during the last session that would set up carbon trading on Oregon and require some operators of diesel-powered trucks and equipment to install new engines or buy new equipment.
The Oregon Farm Bureau will walk participants through a comprehensive preview of farm and forest legislation expected to be introduced in the 2020 Legislature on Jan. 16 from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. in the Santiam Room.
Peter D. Mohr, a water-law attorney from Jordan Ramis PC, will follow the Farm Bureau’s presentation with a presentation of managing water rights assets. Mohr is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 16, also in the Santiam Room.
After a one-hour lunch break, Owens, from Farmer Mac, will speak from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the Santiam Room.
Volker will speak on Jan. 15 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. in the Santiam Room.
Maria Schmidlkofer of Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt will speak on estate planning for farms and ranches from 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, also in the Santiam Room.