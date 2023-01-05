Saffron Supply Company employees, left to right, Brent “Full Throttle” Hunt, systems designer and lead in sales for the pump division, with service technicians Carter Gourlie and Angel Carrillo. Saffron Supply Company opened its doors in Salem, Ore., in 1910.
When Adam Stout and Randy Snow purchased Saffron Supply Company in Salem, Ore., from its third-generation owner in 2020, they saw it as an effective way to join the discussion.
“We really wanted to have an opportunity to impact the direction of our community,” Stout said. “We think if you want to see change and you want to have opinions it’s best to have a stake in the game.
“We think the best way to participate in our community is to figure out how to employ as many people as we can and, in doing so, have an impact on our community one person at a time.”
In line with the City of Salem’s redevelopment plans on the block, Stout and Snow recently moved the business from its 85-year location on SE Commercial Street to a new home on Front Street.
Although they carry a wide array of hardware items, the business’ primary focus is on all things water.
“In the ag market, we can help move water from the source,” Stout said. “We’ve got the know-how to deliver water to the place of need and appropriately apply it to whatever crop you’re looking for — and every step in between.”
Saffron continues to enjoy its legendary presence in pipe and fittings for much of the irrigation industry, and Stout expects that to continue thanks to an experienced crew.
Stout and his wife Andrea, a local physician, moved to Oregon 10 years ago. Raising three school-age kids, running a business and practicing medicine afford many opportunities to build relationships within the community.
“I’ve been so blessed with really good people,” Stout said. “I know jobs and customers are taken care of and without having to micromanage.
“This has given me the opportunity to be more involved in my kids’ lives and spend good quality time with them,” Stout said. “It’s really fun to be associated with guys that not only have experience but have done it together.
“There’s a real camaraderie and such pride in taking care of our customers.”
Saffron Supply opened its doors in 1910 and for decades was the source of much of the material that built Salem.
Stout got a taste of the store’s history when he undertook the task of moving multiple decades of inventory from one building to the other.
“For decades Saffron Supply has been known as the place to find things you can’t find elsewhere,” Stout said. “The thing I’ll never forget about moving the business was finding items that had been buried in a bin somewhere that the world had just passed by.”
While many people still think of Saffron Supply as an old-time hardware store, that’s just a part of what they do.
“For the most part, we have focused on all things water,” Stout said. “We see water only increasing in importance; a more cherished resource than even a decade or two ago when people didn’t really think about how much or how efficient or where to get it.
“Now with the crew to address each aspect, we feel strongly about the products and services we offer our friends.”
